Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Haryana political crisis | Congress seeks time to meet Governor

The Congress on Thursday sought time to meet the Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya in the wake of the situation arising out of three Independent MLAs withdrawing support to the BJP government, with Bhupinder Singh Hooda saying the “minority” dispensation should resign on moral grounds. Seeking time for its delegation to meet on Friday, a letter written by the Congress to the Governor’s office said that it wants to present a memorandum regarding the present political situation in the state. The Congress, the Jannayak Janata Party and the Indian National Lok Dal have approached the Governor, stepping up their efforts to topple the BJP government. In separate letters to the Governor, the JJP and the INLD have sought a floor test in the Assembly.

Kejriwal bail plea | Supreme Court verdict on Friday

The Enforcement Directorate filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court opposing the grant of interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case, saying the right to campaign in the polls is neither fundamental nor constitutional. The Supreme Court has reserved its order on interim bail to Kejriwal and is likely to give the verdict on Friday.

PM Modi to hold roadshow in Bhubaneswar on Friday

“The PM will also hold a roadshow in Bhubaneswar from 8 p.m. on Friday. He will stay the night at the Raj Bhavan,” Odisha BJP vice-president Golak Mohapatra said. The roadshow will start from BJP’s State headquarters near Sri Ram Mandir and end at Vani Vihar Square. Tight security arrangements have been made for the roadshow and the poll rallies, police said.

Repolling at 4 booths in M.P.’s Betul Lok Sabha seat on Friday

Repolling at four booths in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul Lok Sabha seat will be held on Friday, an official said on Thursday. Repolling would be held from 7 am to 6 pm on Friday at the Government Integrated High School, Rajapur, Government Integrated High School, Raiyat, Government Primary School Kunda, Raiyat, and Government Integrated High School, Chikhlimal, an official said.

BJP’s Tandon to file papers from Chandigarh on Friday, Nadda to address public meeting

Bharatiya Janata Party president J.P. Nadda will address a public meeting here on Friday in favour of party’s Chandigarh Lok Sabha candidate Sanjay Tandon. The rally will be held in Sector 27 Ramlila ground, said a party statement.

BRS leader Kavitha moves Delhi High Court seeking bail in money laundering case

BRS leader K. Kavitha approached the Delhi High Court on Thursday seeking bail in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged excise policy scam. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma is scheduled to hear the matter on Friday.

Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri temples to open on Friday

The Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri temples of Uttarakhand will be opened for devotees on Friday after remaining closed during the winter season.

Dhankhar to offer prayers at Ram temple on Friday

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Ayodhya on Friday, his office said. Dhankhar and his spouse Sudesh will visit the Shri Ram Lala Temple, Hanumangarhi Temple and Kuber Tila in Ayodhya. They will also participate in the ‘aarti’ at Saryu Ghat on Friday, an official statement said.

Neeraj Chopra set to start Olympic build-up at Diamond league along with Kishore Jena

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra’s Paris Games preparations will be put through a stern test when he begins his season in the first leg of the prestigious Diamond League one-day meet series against a star-studded but familiar field, in Doha on Friday.

CSK aim to continue ascent to top-three, GT will look to play spoiler

Despite being hit by the absence of key bowlers due to injuries as well as international commitments, Chennai Super Kings will still like to display their on-field ruthlessness while taking on wooden spooners Gujarat Titans in a 12th round IPL encounter in Ahmedabad on Friday.

