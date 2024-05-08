Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janta Party offers to back Congress against BJP in Haryana

Amidst a deepening political crisis in Haryana after three Independent MLAs withdrew support to the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the State, the Jannayak Janta Party leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on May 8 offered to “consider” outside support to the Congress to bring down the government. Responding to the offer, senior Congress leader and two-time Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the JJP must write to the Governor saying that it is not supporting the BJP. “Soon our delegation will call upon the Haryana Governor, seeking imposition of President’s Rule and fresh elections to the State Assembly,” Mr. Hooda said. However, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini asserted that his government is not in any trouble. His predecessor and party colleague M.L. Khattar also claimed that many MLAs are in touch with the BJP and there is “nothing to worry “.

Bengal Governor to show CCTV footage to 100 people, except Mamata and police

In the backdrop of a woman employee levelling molestation charge against West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose, the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Wednesday said it would show the related CCTV footage to 100 people, except “politician” Mamata Banerjee and “her police”. The Raj Bhavan asked people to send requests over email or phone to attend the programme at Raj Bhavan and the first 100 people would be allowed to see the footage inside the Governor’s House on Thursday morning.

INDIA bloc leaders to meet Election Commission on Thursday over voter turnout, other issues

Leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc will meet the Election Commission on Thursday over their demand to promptly release the absolute voter turnout figures in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls after each phase, sources said.

Prajwal Revanna case | Karnataka turns down CBI probe; H.D. Revanna remanded to judicial custody

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Wednesday ruled out a CBI probe into the sexual abuse case against the JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is the NDA candidate from Hassan. Meanwhile, Holenarasipura MLA Prajwal Revanna’s father H.D. Revanna, who is facing charges of kidnapping a woman, was remanded to judicial custody till May 14 by a Magisterial court in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Mr. H.D. Revanna, son of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, was produced before the court after the completion of a four-day police custody. Also, his bail petition before a sessions court has been posted for Thursday.

The Olympic torch is being welcomed in French port city of Marseille with fanfare and high security

The torch relay will start on Thursday in Marseille, before heading to Paris through iconic places across the country, from the world-famous Mont Saint-Michel to D-Day landing beaches in Normandy and the Versailles Palace.

Resurgent RCB take on erratic PBKS in battle of survival

A resurgent Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look for their fourth consecutive victory when they face an unpredictable Punjab Kings as the two sides fight for survival in the Indian Premier League at Dharamsala on Thursday.

