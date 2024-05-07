Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

May 07, 2024 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST

No sign of Prajwal Revanna’s return as deadline set by him ends

The seven days’ time sought by Hassan’s NDA Lok Sabha candidate Prajwal Revanna to appear before the Special Investigation Team probing sexual abuse allegations against him ended on Tuesday but there was no sign of his return from abroad. Meanwhile, Prajwal’s father and JD(S) MLA H.D. Revanna who is in the custody of the Special Investigation Team on charges of kidnapping a woman who was allegedly sexually abused by Prajwal, failed to get relief on Tuesday from the Special Court for Elected Representatives in Bengaluru. The court adjourned the hearing on his bail plea to Wednesday.

Foreign Secretary Kwatra set to visit Bangladesh Wednesday

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra is set to travel to Bangladesh on Wednesday to review ties between the two countries and prepare the grounds for a likely visit to India by Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, people familiar with the matter said.

Repolling to be held at one voting booth in Barmer Lok Sabha seat on Wednesday: Rajasthan CEO

Repolling will be held at a polling booth in Rajasthan’s Barmer Lok Sabha seat on Wednesday due to breach of vote confidentiality, an official on Monday said.

Tejashwi to campaign for INDIA bloc candidates in Jharkhand on Wednesday

Tejashwi Yadav, the former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, will also hold two election rallies at Bhawanathpur and Chattarpur on Wednesday, State RJD principal general secretary Sanjay Prasad Yadav said.

‘Run for Viksit Bharat’ event to be organised by the Delhi University on Wednesday

‘Run For Viksit Bharat’ is being organised by the varsity in collaboration with the Viksit Bharat Ambassador Club at 6.30 am on Wednesday, featuring badminton champion Saina Nehwal, actor Raj Kumar Rao and varsity’s vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh, at Gandhi Statue, gate number 1, North Campus. Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav has written to the Election Commission of India demanding the cancellation of the event alleging that it violates the model code of conduct, a statement on Tuesday said.

Xi begins Serbia visit on the 25th anniversary of NATO’s bombing of the Chinese Embassy

Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s visit to European ally Serbia on Tuesday falls on a symbolic date: the 25th anniversary of the bombing of the Chinese Embassy in Belgrade during NATO’s air war over Kosovo. Signs of pro-China sentiments were clearly visible ahead of Xi’s visit on Tuesday and Wednesday. In Belgrade, a huge Chinese flag was placed on a skyscraper along a roadway leading into the city from the airport. Smaller Chinese and Serbian flags could be seen downtown and along a highway.

Mines ministry, IIT-ISM Dhanbad to hold workshop on State Mining Index

The mines ministry, along with Indian Institute of Technology Indian School of Mines (IIT-ISM), Dhanbad, will organise a one-day workshop on Wednesday to deliberate on the draft framework of the State Mining Index.

Inconsistent SRH take on LSG in push for play-offs spot

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be eager to move on from their underwhelming batting display when they host Lucknow Super Giants in a crucial Indian Premier League match in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Gukesh, Arjun and Praggnanandhaa in Warsaw for Superbet Rapid and blitz

Fresh from his historic triumph at the Candidates’ tournament, Indian Grandmaster D. Gukesh will compete in the Superbet Rapid and Blitz chess tournament which begins in Warsaw on Wednesday.