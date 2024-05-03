Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

May 03, 2024 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST

PM Modi to address two rallies in Jharkhand

On Saturday, he is scheduled to address two election rallies for party candidates in Palamu and Lohardaga Lok Sabha constituencies.

President Murmu on five-day Himachal Pradesh visit from Saturday

President Droupadi Murmu will be on a five-day visit of Himachal Pradesh from Saturday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan has said.

Chief Justice of India Chandrachud arrives on three-day Nepal visit

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud arrived in Kathmandu on a three-day official trip – a first for any sitting Chief Justice of India to visit Nepal – during which he will meet his Nepalese counterpart and address a symposium on child rights. Justice Chandrachud will be the keynote speaker at a national symposium on child rights to be organised by the Central Child Justice Committee in Kathmandu on Saturday.

Red alert sounded for Kallakkadal in coastal parts of Kerala, south Tamil Nadu

Central agencies have issued a red alert for ‘Kallakkadal’, warning of sudden sea swells causing rough waves in coastal areas of Kerala and the south Tamil Nadu coast on Saturday and Sunday. This marks the first time a red alert has been issued for the phenomenon of ‘Kallakkadal’ — the sudden swell of the seas causing rough waves — by the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in this part of the country, officials said.

Mohun Bagan eye historic treble in ISL summit clash vs Mumbai City FC

Mohun Bagan will look to cap off their fairytale season with a historic treble as they face Mumbai City FC in the ISL summit clash at Salt Lake Stadium, with 62,000 partisan fans expected to cheer their guts out and paint the stands in green and maroon, creating an electrifying atmosphere in Kolkata on Saturday.

After strong 2023, Indian athletes hope to make impact in World Relays

A 15-member strong Indian athletics contingent will look to make an impact in scenic Nassau and hope to qualify for the Paris Olympics in three events when the the two-day World Athletics Relays Bahamas 24 commences at Nassau in the Bahamas on Saturday.

RCB, GT eye mandatory win to keep playoff hopes alive

From a maths perspective, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans can still reach the IPL playoffs, but they need to ward off inner gremlins on Saturday to notch a mandatory win to keep that dream flickering.

