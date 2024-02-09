‘The Iron Claw’ review, Grammy 2024 winners

February 09, 2024 06:08 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST

>> Grammys 2024 | Taylor Swift creates history, fusion band Shakti wins Global Music Album

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards was held in Los Angeles, United States, on Monday. The event saw singer Taylor Swift create history by becoming the first artisy to win Album of the Year four times. Pop singer Miley Cyrus won the award for Record of the Year while ‘The Moment’, by fusion band Shakti — featuring John McLaughlin, Zakir Hussain, vocalist Shankar Mahadevan, percussionist V Selvaganesh and violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan — won the Global Music Album.

Here are a few highlights from the event:

> Here’s the complete list of winners

> Gladys Knight, Stevie Wonder, Dionne Warwick rule at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy gala

> Victoria Monét, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus stun on the wild-and-wacky red carpet

> Phoebe Bridgers and boygenius win big while SZA and ‘Barbie’ also earn early trophies

> Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain’s group Shakti wins Best Global Music Album award

> Shankar Mahadevan returns home to warm welcome, says ‘dreams do come true’

> Rapper Killer Mike taken away in handcuffs after winning three Grammy Awards

Bollywood

Varun Dhawan’s ‘VD18’, presented by Atlee, titled ‘Baby John’

Alia Bhatt boards Richie Mehta’s ‘Poacher’ series as executive producer

‘Murder Mubarak’ gets a premiere date on Netflix

John Abraham, Sharvari-starrer ‘Vedaa’ gets a release date

Esha Deol, husband Bharat Takhtani announce separation

Rajesh Khanna’s ‘Bawarchi’ to be remade, Anushree Mehta to helm the film

Prime Video’s ‘Love Storiyaan’ to showcase the love stories of six real-life couples

Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and Baweja Studios reunite for action adventure film

Varun Grover to make theatrical debut as director with ‘All India Rank’

Ahaan Panday to make acting debut with director Mohit Suri’s young love story

Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar expecting their first child

Hollywood

Carl Weathers, who played Apollo Creed in ‘Rocky,’ dies at 76

“I’ve got ideas for six and seven”: James Cameron on ‘Avatar’ sequels

Celine Song’s next is ‘The Materialists’; Pedro Pascal, Chris Evans and Dakota Johnson in talks to star

Denzel Washington, Spike Lee reuniting for remake of Akira Kurosawa’s ‘Hight and Low’

Oscars announces new award for casting directors

David Leitch in talks to direct new ‘Jurassic World’ film

Margot Robbie, Colin Farrell to star in ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’

Marvel’s ‘Wonder Man’ crewmember dies in accident on set

‘Suits’ spinoff ‘Suits: LA’ lands pilot order at NBC

Actor Gina Carano sues Lucasfilm and Disney over her firing from ‘The Mandalorian’

Disney announces ‘Moana 2’; first look and release date out

Mike Tyson to play himself in new superhero film ‘Bunny Man’

Christian Bale breaks ground on foster homes he’s fought for 16 years to see built

Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ concert film heads to Disney+; to include ‘Cardigan’ and four unseen songs

Regional cinema

Vijay Devarakonda’s ‘Family Star’ to clash with ‘Devara: Part 1,’ starring Jr. NTR

‘Karataka Damanaka’ to take on ‘Ranganayaka’ at the box office on March 8

Nivin Pauly announces ‘Action Hero Biju 2’

Trisha joins the cast of Chiranjeevi-Vassishta’s ‘Vishwambhara’

SJ Suryah joins Vikram’s ‘Chiyaan 62’

Pawan Kalyan’s ‘OG’ gets a release date

First look of Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘Lucky Baskhar’ out

Anurag Kashyap roped in as villain for Aashiq Abu’s next

Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sharaf U Dheen to star in fantasy comedy ‘Hello Mummy’

Tovino Thomas, Soubin Shahir’s ‘Nadikar’ gets a release date

Actor Vishal clarifies on his political entry, hints at future possibility

World cinema

‘The White Lotus’ drops Milos Bikovic amid Ukraine controversy

Trailers

Rajinikanth bats for communal harmony in trailer of Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth’s sports drama ‘Lal Salaam’

Trailer of Manikandan’s ‘Lover’ shows how possessiveness shatters a troubled paradise

‘Siren’ trailer shows Jayam Ravi take on Keerthy Suresh in a riveting thriller

Adah Sharma is an IPS officer at war against Naxals in the teaser of ‘Bastar-The Naxal Story’

‘Manhunt’ promises a thrilling aftermath of Abraham Lincoln’s assassination

