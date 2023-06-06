  • The writings and speeches of thinkers such as Swami Vivekananda, Aurobindo Ghosh, Gandhi, Rabindranath Tagore, B.R. Ambedkar and others show that the pursuit of freedom was both individual and political, argues Dennis Dalton in Indian Ideas of Freedom (Harper).
  • As a historian, Romila Thapar has been preoccupied with a range of issues and ideas. The Future in the Past: Essays & Reflections (Alpeh) gathers her essays on use and misuse of history, the myths surrounding Aryans, religious fundamentalism and why dissent is important.
  • Athena Liu is a literary star but when she dies in an accident, June Hayward steals her unpublished manuscript and gets it published as her own under a pseudonym. Called a darkly comic thriller, Rebecca F. Kuang’s new novel, Yellowface (Harper), is a satire on privilege and identity.
  • The East Indian: A Novel (Harper) by Brinda Charry tells the story of Tony who finds himself indentured on a Virginia tobacco plantation. Set in the early days of Empire, it explores the world of indentured labour of the 1600s.