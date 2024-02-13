  • If Sathnam Sanghera’s previous book, Empireland, traced imperialism’s lasting impact on Britain, his latest, Empireworld (Penguin/Viking), examines the legacies of British empire across the globe. From the creation of tea plantations across the world, to environmental destruction, there’s an imperial hand to everything – after all, 2.6 billion people are inhabitants of former British colonies.
  • In Savarkar and the Making of Hindutva (Princeton University Press), Janaki Bakhle writes the intellectual history of one of the most contentious political thinkers of the 20th century by examining his voluminous writings in Marathi, from political and historical works to poetry, essays and speeches, and his thoughts on Hindutva.
  • Ma is Scared and Other Stories (Penguin) by Anjali Kajal has been translated from the Hindu into English by Kavita Bhanot. The stories revolved around everyday life and raises questions about gender, caste, oppression, safe spaces, or their lack. For her debut collection, Kajal dips into the lives of ordinary women in north India who struggle against all sorts of oppressions from caste to patriarchy.
  • Jayant Kaikini, Kannada poet, short story writer, playwright, has followed up his award-winning short story collection No Presents Please, with Mithun Number Two and Other Mumbai Stories (eka). Translated by Tejaswini Niranjana, this collection is about young and old migrants who flock to Mumbai; how strangers become friends, families grapple with strife and children grow up against all odds.