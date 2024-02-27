  • In The Dilemma of an Indian Liberal (Speaking Tiger), Gurcharan Das explores how India began its journey to a liberal order—a free market and a free society—in the 1990s and how, three decades later, this order appears to be in retreat. The future looks uncertain, he writes, but there may yet be reason for hope.
  • The collection of 20 stories in Rising 2.0: 20 More Women Who Changed India (Rupa) by Kiran Manral showcases the resilience and strength of iconic Indian women, who rose to be trailblazers and trendsetters against all odds, including the likes of Ismat Chughtai, Begum Akhtar, Dutee Chand, Kalpana Chawla, Irom Chanu Sharmila, Cornelia Sorabji, Sarojini Naidu and Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay.
  • In Search of the Indian Village: Stories and Reports (Aleph), edited by Mamang Dai, captures rural India through fiction, commentary, scholarship, and reportage. There’s Ruskin Bond’s ‘The Blue Umbrella’, a heart-warming tale of friendship set in a small Himalayan village, Mahasweta Devi’s ‘Seed’ on the hierarchies of caste; reportage by P. Sainath; and other stories of lived experiences.
  • Ismat Chughtai’s brother and literary mentor was Azeem Baig, an iconoclast and a feminist. His Vampire: A Novel (Speaking Tiger) was first published in Urdu in the 1930s. His granddaughter Zoovia Hamiduddin has now translated it into English, a novel which has contemporary relevance.