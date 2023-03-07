  • By exploring Chinese readings of Plato, Aristotle, Thucydides, and other ancient philosophers, Shadi Bartsch shows how Chinese thinkers have dramatically recast the Greek classics to support China’s political agenda in Plato Goes to China: The Greek Classics and Chinese Nationalism (Princeton University Press). 
  • In  Like Barbarians in India (Niyogi Books), Jean-Claude Perrier comments on India of the past and present, through the interactions of Pierre Loti, Henri Michaux, André Malraux and André Gide with an ‘ancient civilisation’.  
  • When two paintings worth crores are stolen from the Indian government, two officials join hands to recover the art works and thwart a terror attack in Tarun Mehrishi’s  The Portrait of a Secret (Penguin). 
  • In  The Pledge: Adventures to Sada (Speaking Tiger), Madhulika Liddle and Kannan Iyer go on a fantasy adventure that spans time and space, placing three friends on a mission to guard a powerful secret that holds the key to their civilization and ensuring that it does not fall into enemy hands, that of an evil landlord. 