  • Unframed: Discovering Image Practices in South Asia (Harper Design), edited by Rahaab Allana, traces the evolution of photography in the subcontinent from the 19th century to the present. It scrutinises complex dimensions of lens-based practices in South Asia, today a divided entity.
  • Bipin: The Man Behind the Uniform(Penguin) by Rachna Bisht Rawat is the biography of General Rawat, killed in a helicopter crash in 2021, along with his wife and other personnel. It throws light on his mission in life and how he became the country’s foremost military officer.
  • Fear and Lovely (Penguin) is Anjana Appachana’s first novel in 20 years which critics have been hailing as a “melt-your-heart” piece of work. The story revolves around Malika, a shy woman growing up in a close-knit Delhi colony. Though she is surrounded by love, her life is complicated by secrets that she, her mother and her aunt work hard to keep, and what happens when they unravel.
  • Sharon Dodua Otoo’s Ada’s Realm (Hachette) is a kaleidoscopic novel spanning generations and continents. Ada is not one woman, but many – she is all women, revolving in orbits, looping from one century and from one place to the next.