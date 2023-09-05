  • Identity and Marginality in Northeast India (Orient BlackSwan), edited by Hoineilhing Sitlhou, raises some critical questions -- Is Northeast India a marginal region? What social phenomenon in Northeast India qualifies for a discussion on or justifies the relevance of the concept of marginality or marginalisation? – and a host of writers attempt to explain themes relevant to the region. 
  • In Fire on the Ganges (Harper), Radhika Iyengar chronicles the everyday realities of the Doms in Banaras’ burning ghats. It tells the story of a community struggling to find a place beyond that accorded to it down the ages. 
  • The Bee Sting (Hamish Hamilton) by Paul Murray has been longlisted for the Booker Prize 2023. The Irish writer tells the story of the Barnes family which is in trouble. “The present is in meltdown but the causes lie deep in the past.” How far back would that be? Murray digs deep, and writes with humour despite the sadness lurking beneath. 
  • Viktoria Lloyd-Barlow’s All the Little Bird-Hearts (Tinder Press) provides a glimpse into the world of Sunday Forrester who lives with her 16-year-old daughter Dolly. Being neurodiverse (like the writer herself), Sunday does things more carefully than most people. For instance, on quiet days, she must eat only white foods. What happens when a couple enters her ordered life and breaks every rule in Sunday’s book? 