  • Elections, Parties, and Coalitions in India: Theory and Recent History (Permanent Black) by Eswaran Sridharan traces India’s recent experience with elections, parties, and coalitions. Ten papers cover two broad areas – elections and voting behaviour, and political parties and coalition politics. It explains the evolution of key elections and shifts in voting patterns in the post-Congress-dominance period since 1989. There’s been a rise or decline of some parties and reshaped the party system.
  • As Ruskin Bond turns 90 on May 19, it will be celebrated with the publication of his new book, The Hill of Enchantment: The Story of My Life as a Writer (Aleph). He shares insights into his life as a writer, offering readers a glimpse into the man behind the stories. He writes about the influence of nature, the need for solitude, and his creative process.
  • The Keeper of Desolation (HarperCollins) by Chandan Pandey is a collection of stories translated from the Hindi by Sayari Debnath. It chronicles the realities everyday lives must confront and battle. In telling these stories, Pandey is also chronicling contemporary India through fiction.
  • My Beloved Life: A Novel (Aleph) by Amitava Kumar traces the arc of Jadunath Kunwar’s life, a life made exctraordinary by the fact that he has loved and has been loved in turn. Kunwar’s beginnings are humble, but he becomes a historian. He has a daughter, Jugnu, a television journalist with a career in the U.S.—and both their stories illuminate the past and present.