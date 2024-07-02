  • In The Company of Violent Men: Stories from the Bloody Fault lines of the Subcontinent (Penguin), Siddharthya Roy takes readers through some of the most turbulent regions in South Asia, presenting stories of ordinary people caught in conflict. From Rohingya camps in Bangladesh, to the forests of Chhattisgarh and the Kashmir valley, Roy writes despatches from the “war” zones.
  • A Brief History of the Present: Muslims in New India (Viking) by Hilal Ahmed looks beyond attempts to envision Muslim identity is as a one-dimensional phenomenon in contemporary politics. He delves into the complexities of Muslim identity and its role in everyday life and also views the Muslim communities through a historical lens, to understand where they stand in present day India.
  • A.P. Firdaus’ Remember, Mr Sharma (Hachette) revolves around the story of 12-year-old Adi who encounters a big problem when his mother goes missing in Delhi in 1997. When an officer from the Department of Historical Adjustment opens up the archives and gives him access to his family’s files, harking back to India’s independence and Partition, Adi embarks on a journey to the past to understand the present – and his mother’s absence.
  • Carnival: A Novel (Aleph) by Sayam Bandyopadhyay, translated by Arunava Sinha, transports readers to 1857 and colonial Calcutta where Rajaram Deb awaits the arrival of two men who will escort him to a transcendental celebration set to begin at dawn. Past and present come together and the mysteries of an ancient city unfold as Rajaram prepares to cut off all worldly ties.