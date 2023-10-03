  • Patrick Olivelle’s Ashoka (HarperCollins) is the first book in the Indian Lives series, edited and curated by Ramachandra Guha. Based primarily on the inscriptions of the last great Mauryan emperor, Olivelle constructs a fascination biography of Ashoka. Forthcoming volumes include books on Sheikh Abdullah, Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, Jayaprakash Narayan, Kasturba Gandhi and the Buddha.
  • From November 2018 to February 2020, trade unionist and human rights lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj was at Pune’s Yerwada Jail in its high security wing. In her new book, From Phansi Yard (Juggernaut), she recounts life in jail, weaving lively portraits of fellow prisoners and their children, reflecting on absurd rules, caste hierarchies, fistfights and friendships.
  • The Running Grave (Hachette) is the latest – and seventh – book in the Private Detective Cormoran Strike series by Robert Galbraith, a pseudonym for J.K. Rowling. In this, Strike is contacted by a father whose son has joined a religious cult in the Norfolk countryside. In order to rescue will, Strike’s business partner Robin Ellacott decides to infiltrate the cult, totally unprepared for the lurking dangers.
  • The 14 short stories in Life Was Here Somewhere: Stories (Speaking Tiger), Ajeet Cour blurs the lines between fiction and memoir, painting vignettes of life in Delhi, Chandigarh and the villages of Punjab. Translated from the original Punjabi by the author, these stories are deeply moving. 