  • What do democratic ideals of equality mean in a world obsessed with competition, wealth, and greatness? How can the powerful be held to account? Challenging myths of heroic triumph over tyranny, Benner reveals the inescapable vulnerabilities of people power and why democracy is worth fighting for in Adventures in Democracy: The Turbulent World of People Power (Penguin). Fraudster Tales: History’s Greatest Financial Criminals and Their Catastrophic Crimes (Pan Macmillan) by Vijay Narayan Govind, a finance professional turned true crime writer, highlights ten of the most notorious financial scandals that have rocked the world from ancient times to the 21st century.
  • The Autobiography of God (Ebury Press) by Lenaa Kumar is a journey of self-discovery spanning 18 years which attempts to answer questions such as: what am I?; Who am I?; Where am I?; Why am I?
  • Ramona Sen’s The Lady on the Horse and Other Secrets (Speaking Tiger) tells the story of five generations of a family in Calcutta, unfolding over the course of the freedom struggle, Bengal famine and Partition.