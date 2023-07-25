  • Political writer Neerja Chowdhury analyses the operating styles of the country’s Prime Ministers in How Prime Ministers Decide (Aleph). She looks at their functioning through six instances: Indira Gandhi’s return to power in 1980; Rajiv Gandhi and the Shah Bano case; V. P. Singh’s implementation of the Mandal Commission Report; the Babri Masjid demolition under P. V. Narasimha Rao’s watch; Atal Bihari Vajpayee and his nuclear stance; and Manmohan Singh’s signing of a historic nuclear deal with the U.S. 
  • In Burning Pyres, Mass Graves (Speaking Tiger Books), Harsh Mander combines ground reports with data and first-hand knowledge to chronicle the government’s handling of the COVID-19 humanitarian crisis. While the first part describes how the pandemic pushed the poor to the brink of starvation, the second part records the horrors of the second bout when everything from hospital beds to oxygen and medicines fell short. 
  • Samrat Choudhury’s Northeast India: A Political History (Harper) chronicles the processes by which hill tribes of the Northeast and the diverse other people inhabiting the valley of the Brahmaputra became part of the “imagined notion” that is India. Several States border China and Southeast Asia and with the situation in Manipur spiralling, this is a timely read about the region. 
  • Shikha Malaviya pays tribute to India’s first woman doctor Anandibai Joshee (1865-1887) with a collection of poems, Anandibai Joshee: A Life in Poems (Harper). She had travelled across the forbidden seven seas to pursue an education in the U.S. In one poem, inspired by a letter Joshee wrote to Alfred Jones requesting admission in a medical college in Pennsylvania, she writes: “…this determination which brings me to your country against opposition/of my friends & caste, ought to go a long way.” 