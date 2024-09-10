  • Aparajith Ramnath profiles one of the most famous Indian engineers of the 20th century, M. Visvesvaraya (1861-1962), who was much more than an engineer. He was a proponent of economic planning and rapid industrialisation which he believed were important for national development, and Ramnath explores the professional and intellectual relationships that shaped Visvesvaraya’s life and work in Engineering a Nation (Viking).
  • The Corporation in the 21st Century (Hachette) by John Kay explores why big business faces a crisis of legitimacy. The pharmaceutical industry creates life-saving vaccines but has lost the trust of the public, he writes. The widening pay gap between executives and employees is destabilising societies. Facebook and Google have more customers than any companies in history but are widely reviled. Kay describes how the pursuit of shareholder value has destroyed some of the leading companies, and explains what the future of the modern corporation might be.
  • Raghav Rao’s debut novel, Missy (Penguin), is a migration story about the complex web of Indian and American lives set against the backdrop of St. Ursula’s convent in Madras. From the Bay of Bengal to the shores of Lake Michigan, Missy traces the life of a woman who escapes her solitary, powerless and violent past, and recreates herself in the land of the free.
  • Border Crossers (Hachette) by Bhaskar Roy is the story of Rita, a household help in a retired diplomat’s home. The diplomat, Arijit Basu, does not know yet that she is an undocumented migrant. When this comes to be known due to a tide of events, it has a devastating impact on their lives.