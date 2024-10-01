  • Rohin Bhatt’s book on queer rights, The Urban Elite v. Union of India (Ebury Press), presents the history of the fight for decriminalisation of Section 377, and the arguments of petitioners pushing for the right to marry and to have families of their own. As a queer person litigating queer rights, it’s also a story from the frontline of the courtroom.
  • In Video Culture in India: The Analog Era (OUP), Ishita Tiwary documents the history of video technology in post-1980s India. Drawing on oral histories, tapes and archives, the monograph looks at the widespread popularity of the marriage video, the history of the video film, and the “explosive imagination” attached to the religious video.
  • Island by Sujit Saraf is set in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. The protagonist, Nirmal Chandra Mattoo, has lived in Port Blair, the capital, for 30 years. When a missionary appears in his souvenir shop, which sells fake artefacts, passing them off as those made by the Jarawas and the Sentinelese, asking him to help visit the remote North Sentinel Island, things take a turn. Island examines questions of nationhood, citizenship and the plight of marginalised communities.
  • Kiyoshi Shigematsu’s The Blanket Cats (Hachette), translated by Jesse Kirkwood, revolves around the troubled and anxiety-ridden people of Tokyo who believe that a feline companion from a unique pet shop can help them find a solution. But there are rules: the cat companions must be returned after three days, and they must always sleep in their own familiar blankets.