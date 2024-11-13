  • In Warming Up: How Climate Change is Changing Sport (Bloomsbury), Madeleine Orr writes about the threat the climate crisis poses on sport. The sport ecologist interviews athletes, coaches, politicians and leaders to learn about the consequences of climate change on a trillion-dollar industry, and how the sports world can fight back.
  • Revolution Within: Nampudiri Women as Agents of Social Reform in Kerala (Tulika Books) by T.K. Anandi studies a key phase in the social reform movement of Kerala, during which a major transformation took place in upper caste, patriarchal Nampudiri households, initiated by women and the youth.
  • Haruki Murakami’s new novel, The City and its Uncertain Walls (Penguin), revolves around a young man who is searching for his girlfriend who has mysteriously vanished. He searches for her in an imaginary city, after taking up a job in a remote library with secrets of its own.
  • Needle at the Bottom of the Sea: Classic Bengali Tales from the Sundarbans (Speaking Tiger Books), translated with an introduction by Tony K. Stewart, are enchanting pir kathas, or stories about Sufi saints, from early modern Bengal, which show how Hindu and Muslim religious traditions converged to create a syncretic culture.