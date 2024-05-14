  • A 239-page book, Indian Rocketinte Shilpikal (‘The Architects of the Indian Rocket’), published by DC Books in Malayalam, recounts stories and incidents from the infancy of what is now the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Penned by former ISRO scientist V.P. Balagangadharan, it has brief bios of 31 men, scientists and administrators, and anecdotes from their journeys.
  • Why do people feel anxious? Samir Chopra, who teaches philosophy, argues that anxiety isn’t always or only a medical condition. He provides insights from many philosophies, including Buddhism, existentialism, psychoanalysis, and critical theory, and shows how anxiety has been viewed as an inevitable human response to existence in Anxiety: A Philosophical Guide (Princeton University Press).
  • Fool Bahadur (Penguin) by Jayanath Pati, translated into English by Abhay K, is a story about a young law officer in colonial Bihar, who hustles his way through bureaucratic corridors negotiating corruption to win the coveted British title of Rai Bahadur. Said to be the first novel in Magahi language published on All Fool’s Day in 1928, the satire is a fictional spin the author puts on his own experiences.
  • Meeti Shroff-Shah’s A Matrimonial Murder (Bloomsbury) is the second book in the Temple Hill mystery series. This story too takes readers to the busy Temple Hill neighbourhood of Mumbai where Sarla Seth, owner of a well-known matrimonial bureau, has been receiving threatening messages. Then, an employee is found murdered in office; when a journalist asks questions, and the police arrives, the mystery deepens.