Welcome to this edition of The Hindu on Books Newsletter. Tributes are pouring in for Edna O’Brien, the Irish literary giant who passed away on Saturday. She was 93 years old and had been suffering for a long time, according to her publisher Faber. Her debut novel, Country Girls, published in 1960 and set in County Clare in West Ireland and Dublin, is a story about two girls Cait Brady and Baba Brennan, tracing their journey from childhood to adolescence, and the challenges each phase brought them. A book about Catholicism and repression, it was banned in Ireland when it came out. Asked in a BBC World Book Club interview how she felt when her book was banned, she said: “It was hurtful. My mother was appalled that I had written the book. To write a book you have to put heart, soul, mind and every other area of your being into it, and to get castigated for a crime you have not committed, it’s not fair.” But, it thankfully didn’t stop her from “commencing” her next book. In a rich literary life, she wrote 20 novels (August is a Wicked Month, The Little Red Chairs, Girl, The Light of Evening and others) short stories (including these two collections, A Fanatic Heart: Selected Stories with a foreword by Philip Roth, and The Love Object: Selected Stories), biographies, including that of James Joyce. In a statement, Faber celebrated her legacy: “A defiant and courageous spirit, Edna constantly strove to break new artistic ground, to write truthfully, from a place of deep feeling... The vitality of her prose was a mirror of her zest for life: she was the very best company, kind, generous, mischievous, brave.” Writing in The Guardian, Irish novelist Anne Enright said O’Brien blew open the possibilities for Irish fiction, not because of the taboos she broke but because she had broken them as a woman.”

The Booker Prize longlist of 13 books will be announced later in the evening today. Some of the probables on the list could be Percival Everett’s James, Hisham Matar’s My Friends, Claire Messud’s The Strange Eventful History, Anita Desai’s Rosarita, Neel Mukherjee’s Choice, Sunjeev Sahota’s The Spoiled Heart, Kevin Barry’s The Heart in Winter. The chair of judges is the acclaimed artist and writer Edmund de Waal, and the other members of the jury are novelist Sara Collins, editor Justine Jordan, writer Yiyun Li and musician and composer Nitin Sawhney. The shortlist of six books will be announced on September 16, and the winner on November 12. We will have a lowdown on the Booker Prize longlist in the next edition.

In reviews, we read Aruna Roy’s memoirs, a collection of stories on Mumbai, Charan Ranganath’s book on memory and more.

Books of the week

Aruna Roy resigned from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in 1975 and relocated to Tilonia, a village in Rajasthan, to work for a non-profit non-governmental organisation, Social Work and Research Centre. For decades, she worked for marginalised communities in the villages, working alongside them and getting a view of grassroots social movements. Roy looks back at her remarkable life in The Personal is Political: An Activist’s Memoir (HarperCollins). In her review, Uma Mahadevan-Dasgupta writes that motivated by interactions with the rural poor, Roy and likeminded activists Shankar Singh and Nikhil Dey founded the Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan (MKSS). “From the mud hut in the Rajasthani village of Devdungri where it was founded with a view to strengthen participatory democratic processes, this non-partisan people’s organisation has been at the forefront of transformative national campaigns for transparency, accountability, and an employment guarantee for the poor. It is in significant measure due to Roy, the MKSS, and likeminded activists that India now has a Right to Information (RTI) Act and a Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).”

In Why We Remember (Penguin), the California-based neuroscientist examines how the remembrance of things past shapes our present and future, says Sanjay Sipahimalani in his review. “According to Ranganath, we are designed to forget because we need to prioritise information and efficiently use it when necessary. Our memories can be malleable and sometimes inaccurate because our brains evolved to navigate a changing world, and neurons constantly create and recreate connections to improve perception, movement and thinking. To explore the ramifications, Why We Remember takes us on a whistle-stop and sometimes breezy tour of current findings in neuroscience, simplifying concepts without dumbing them down.”

Editor-translators Shanta Gokhale and Jerry Pinto showcase both Mumbai’s glitz and grime in Maya Nagari — Bombay-Mumbai: A City in Stories (Speaking Tiger). The reviewer Janhavi Acharekar says writers in this fine anthology include the likes of Manto, Ismat Chughtai, Eunice de Souza, Cyrus Mistry, Bhupen Khakkar, Ambai, Urmila Pawar, Jayant Kaikini, Maharashtra’s favourite humourist Pu La Deshpande, and the editors themselves, among others. “In keeping with Mumbai’s multilingual character, the book includes stories written in the languages of the city: English, with translations from Marathi, Tamil, Hindi, Urdu, Kannada, Gujarati. ‘To understand our own lives better, we must enter other lives, and we do that best with literature,’ says Gokhale in the introduction.”

Spotlight

Is the Olympics canvas to large and varied to attract writers? In an essay, Suresh Menon picks 10 books for an Olympics deep dive, but admits that there are fewer books on the Games, which began in 1896 in Athens, than one may think. “The Olympic Games have not attracted writers in the manner individual Olympic sports have. That’s not surprising. You can be a fan of golf (John Updike) or tennis (David Foster Wallace) or wrestling (John Irving) or boxing (Joyce Carol Oates) or football (Eduardo Galeano) and write about these with passion and insight. The Olympic canvas, however, is too large and too varied for that kind of writing. There has to be a necessary pruning,” he says. On his list are David Goldblatt’s ‘The Games: A Global History of the Olympics’ (2016), Oliver Hilmes’ ‘Berlin 1936: Sixteen Days in August’ (2016), Abhinav Bindra’s ‘A Shot At History’ (2011), written with Rohit Brijnath, and others. Now that Manu Bhaker has become the first Indian woman to win a shooting medal at the Olympics, we can hope for some new books?

Browser

Adam Michael Auerbach and Tariq Thachil have won the Giovani Sartori Book Award for Migrants and Machine Politics (Princeton University Press), on India’s poor and how migrants shape politics during urbanisation.

Literary Journeys: Mapping Fictional Travels across the World of Literature (Princeton University Press), edited by John McMurtrie, takes readers on a voyage of discovery through some of the most important journeys in literature, from Homer’s Odyssey, Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales, and Cervantes’s Don Quixote to Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Americanah.

Taking readers through the highlands of Wayanad to Nazareth in Israel, Do Not Ask the River Her Name (Harper) by Sheela Tomy, translated by Ministhy S., follows Ruth as she goes abroad to make a living. Weaving together a tale of love and humanity, it explores the religious and regional identities of West Asia.

Glass Bottom (Pan Macmillan) by Sonali Prasad follows the lives of two mother-daughter pairs who live by the sea and try to find an anchor amid the tempest that sweeps through their homes and hearts.

