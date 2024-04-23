  • Provincials: Postcards from the Peripheries (Aleph) by Sumana Roy is an ode to small-town living. She introduces readers to a diverse set of individuals who are known to be “provincial”. Through “postcards” from the outskirts of India and the world, Roy delves into the lives and works of Tagore, the Bhakti poets, Kishore Kumar, Shakespeare, Coetzee, Naipaul, the Brontës, Annie Ernaux, and others.
  • Mitali Mukherjee’s Crypto Crimes (HarperCollins) unravels various aspects of the crypto network in India, from places it flourishes (interiors of U.P. and Bihar, and Karnataka) to what it is being used for (narcotics, drugs, illegal betting) and enforcement officials struggling to track down transactions.
  • Coins in Rivers (Hachette India) by Rochelle Potkar is a collection of poems on love, grief, anger, dissent around the themes of motherhood, womanhood and citizenship. Poet Jayanta Mahapatra calls her work rich in imagination which is “carefully employed to [suit] her poetic purposes.”
  • Penguin is republishing International Booker Prize-winner Geetanjali Shree’s first novel, Mai, translated by Nita Kumar, with a new cover. The English translation of the book was first published in 2000 and then again in 2017. The novel tells the story of a mother in an Indian household, both a central figure, and on the margins of decision-making.