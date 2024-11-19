Welcome to The Hindu on Books Newsletter. Ashok Gopal has won the Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize 2024 for his meticulously-researched biography, A Part Apart: The Life and Thought of B.R. Ambedkar. A history student, he had been studying the life of Ambedkar since 2003, and the biography was published in 2023 by Navayana, which has just finished two decades as an independent publisher of books on caste injustice. Gopal’s book was picked from a shortlist of five, including Neerja Choudhry’s How Prime Ministers Decide (Aleph), Radhika Iyengar’s Fire on the Ganges: Life Among the Dead in Banaras (HarperCollins), Kunal Purohit’s H-Pop: The Secretive World of Hindutva Pop Stars (HarperCollins) and Chitralekha Zutshi’s Sheikh Abdullah: The Caged Lion of Kashmir (HarperCollins). The jury led by political scientist Niraja Gopal called it a “remarkable book” which delves into Ambedkar’s many lives — as a pioneering activist and leader of the Dalits, a tireless political organiser, a writer and publicist, constitutionalist and Cabinet Minister, as well as a peerless economic and political thinker. Read this excerpt, where Gopal underscores why Ambedkar’s October 13, 1935 ‘bombshell’ of a declaration — “I will not die as a person who calls himself a Hindu!” — marked a high mid-point in Ambedkar’s life; and this interview with V. Geetha.

In reviews, we read excerpts from Kishore Mahbubani and Rajdeep Sardesai’s new books, Sharankumar Limbale’s Marathi novel shortlisted for the JCB Prize for Literature, Ramachandra Guha’s latest book and more.

Books of the week

In exclusive extracts from his new memoir Living the Asian Century (Public Affairs/Hachette India), veteran Singaporean diplomat, author and thinker Kishore Mahbubani, who served as president of the UN Security Council in stints in 2001 and 2002 and later as the founding dean of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, reflects on his learnings on great power politics from his days at the UN. The memoir traces both his life’s journey and Singapore’s transformation to an Asian power. He writes that the “explosion of cultural self-confidence among many Asian societies has been a transformative and joyous event to see and participate in.” When he first visited Mumbai (then called Bombay) in 1969, it was a typical Third World city teeming with poor people. “Few in India believed then that their country had a great future, as two decades of independence had brought relatively few improvements in living standards. In my most recent visit to Mumbai in November 2023, I felt that I was entering a different universe. The fifty or sixty young entrepreneurs whom I spoke to (each of whom had a net worth of over U.S.$250 million) at the Young President’s Organisation were among the most dynamic and optimistic young entrepreneurs I had met in my life. If my mother could see this, she would be astonished by this new India, brimming with new hope.”

In his new book, Speaking with Nature (HarperCollins), Ramachandra Guha presents readers with “an unexpected” selection of people, crediting them with the advent of Indian environmentalism, says Neha Sinha in her review. There’s writer Rabindranath Tagore, sociologist Radhakamal Mukherjee, Hindutva thinker K.M. Munshi, the naturalist M. Krishnan, Gandhi follower Mira Behn, anthropologist Verrier Elwin and more. “The people he picks in this book, eight men and two women from all over the world, linked nature to broader social and political thought with reference to India. Another thing they had in common is that they wrote about their ideas, and were scholars. Refreshingly, the book leans on a variety of sources to piece together the ideas Guha puts forward.”

Sharankumar Limbale’s Marathi novel Sanatan (Penguin), translated from the Hindi by Paromita Sengupta, moves, shakes, jolts the reader by adding a revolutionary dimension to Indian history, writes Sumana Mukherjee in her review. “The result is an incandescent epic of systemic invisibilisation that is both incendiary and explanatory in the current context of the country.” The novel is divided into six sections, and “spirals out in its ambit, slicing larger and larger swathes through time and place to emphasise that power structures universally are maintained through discrimination and subjugation.” In giving voice to a long-silenced history, Sanatan commits an act of bravery, says Mukherjee.

Spotlight

In a political milieu where there was no level playing field, the 2024 general elections became a David versus Goliath fight between the janata (people) and the netas (leaders), and the Indian voter fought back to put the political class on notice, argues journalist writer Rajdeep Sardesai in his new book, 2024: The Election That Surprised India (Harper). An excerpt from the chapter, ‘Democracy Zinda Hai (democracy is alive) — Stories of Hope’, features the journey of Iqra Hasan, who is one of the three Muslim women MPs to enter the 18th Lok Sabha, from Kairana in western Uttar Pradesh on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

Browser

If India is now recognised as one of the fastest growing economies in the world, second only to China, it’s largely because of an expanding middle class, writes Manisha Pande in her new book, Middle Class India (Aleph). Pande puts the spotlight on the Indian middle class and its various identities.

From 2015 to 2022, Githa Hariharan was part of the Indian Writers Forum, a platform where individuals and groups shared ideas, and debated and discussed the "idea of India," with its plurality, multiplicity and diversity. The conversations have now been collected in This Too is India: Conversations on Diversity and Dissent (Context/Westland Books)

(Context/Westland Books) The Story of Eve (Speaking Tiger) by Zerah Nigah, translated by Rakhshanda Jalil, has some of the best-known nazms and ghazals by a pioneering woman Urdu poet. With poems on themes like Shariah laws, female infanticide, love and family, the Pakistani writer portrays “big” issues in a conversational manner.

(Speaking Tiger) by Zerah Nigah, translated by Rakhshanda Jalil, has some of the best-known nazms and ghazals by a pioneering woman Urdu poet. With poems on themes like Shariah laws, female infanticide, love and family, the Pakistani writer portrays “big” issues in a conversational manner. In The Grudges of Gajanan Godbole (Hachette India), Salil Desai explores the homicidal side to a man’s personality. Desai is known to choose themes that hold a mirror to society while also exploring the human condition.

