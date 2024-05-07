  • The End of Empires and a World Remade (Princeton University Press) by Martin Thomas traces how decolonisation shaped the process of globalisation in the wake of the collapse of Empire. In the second half of the 20th century, decolonisation catalysed new international coalitions, says Thomas, triggering partitions and wars, reshaping North-South dynamics, making it difficult for newly-independent nations.
  • Salman Masood’s Fallout: Power, Intrigue and Political Upheaval in Pakistan (Penguin) explores the tumultuous tenure of Imran Khan as Prime Minister from 2014 to 2018 and his complex relationship with the Pakistani military. He analyses the fall of Nawaz Sharif amid the Panama Papers scandal and sheds light on the role of former army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, in the Hybrid Project/Rule.
  • In Love in the Time of Hate (Simon&Schuster), Rakhshanda Jalil uses Urdu poetry to look at how the social fabric of secular India is changing. The book is divided into four sections: politics, people, passions, places, and she uses Urdu couplets to suit the theme, cautioning against popular sentiments on ‘othering’ and other divides.
  • Growing up in the same Ghanaian town, Selasi and Akorfa are cousins and best friends. But as they enter their teens, Selasi begins to change, and they drift apart, only to meet years later, when things take a turn. Nightbloom (One World/Harper) by Peace Adzo Medie is a debut novel about female friendships and was longlisted for the Women’s Prize in Fiction, 2024.