  • Nehru’s India: Past, Present & Future (Vintage) by Aditya Mukherjee argues that Nehru not only fought for values like sovereignty, democracy, secularism, pro-poor orientation and a modern scientific outlook during the freedom struggle but also played a pivotal role to implement them in the newborn nation after independence. Six decades after his passing away, do Nehru’s principles still hold water?
  • To write Iconic Trees of India: 75 Natural Wonders (Roli), S. Natesh spent over a decade travelling to far-flung areas to research and document India’s unique ecological heritage. The book is illustrated by Sagar Bhowmick.
  • In The Living Legend: Ramayana Tales from Near and Afar (Penguin), Vayu Naidu retells the epic by positioning nature as a pivotal force in the narrative, mirroring urgent contemporary environmental issues, offering a fresh perspective.
  • Everyday Reading: Hindi Middlebrow and the North Indian Middle Class (Speaking Tiger Books) by Aakriti Mandhwani is a study of Hindi magazines like ‘Sarita’ and ‘Dharmyug’ and book publishers including Hind Pocket Books in a post-Independence setting. It provides a glimpse into the world of commercial Hindi publishing and reading practices, particularly of women.