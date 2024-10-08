Welcome to this edition of The Hindu on Books Newsletter. We are into the Nobel Prizes week, and the Literature laureate will be announced on Thursday, October 10. Experts, and bookies, are betting on Chinese avant-garde writer Can Xue – she has been on the list of probables for long like Japanese writer Haruki Murakami – to walk away with the Prize this year. “I think it will be a woman from a language zone outside Europe,” Bjorn Wiman, culture editor at Sweden’s newspaper of record Dagens Nyheter, told AFP. Last year, Jon Fosse won, with the Swedish committee hailing the Norwegian author of plays, novels and children’s books for giving “voice to the unsayable.” In 2023, French memoirist Anne Ernaux won the grand prize. This year, the other names doing the rounds include Argentinian writer César Aira, Australian novelist Gerald Murnane, Britain’s Salman Rushdie, Antiguan-American writer Jamaica Kincaid, Canadian poet Anne Carson, Hungary’s Laszlo Krasznahorkai, Romania’s Mircea Cartarescu, Germany’s Jenny Erpenbeck and Kenya’s Ngugi wa Thiong’o. Syrian poet Adonis, considered the greatest living poet in the Arab world, and a perennial probable for the Nobel Prize in Literature, is also on the list. The last time a poet won the Prize was in 2020, when American Louise Glück was picked for her “unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal.” We will have a lowdown on the Literature Prize in the next edition. Biographies on India’s constitutionalist, B.R. Ambedkar, and the “caged lion of Kashmir,” Sheikh Abdullah; a book on nation-altering decisions made by Prime Ministers; another on the harsh life of ‘Doms’ in Banaras, and a volume tracing the rise of Hindutva pop stars have made it to the shortlist of the Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize 2024, announced last week. The five books are: Ashok Gopal’s A Part Apart: The Life and Thought of B.R. Ambedkar (Navayana), Chitralekha Zutshi’s Sheikh Abdullah: The Caged Lion of Kashmir (HarperCollins), Neerja Choudhury’s How Prime Ministers Decide (Aleph Book Company), Radhika Iyengar’s Fire on the Ganges: Life Among the Dead in Banaras (HarperCollins) and Kunal Purohit’s H-Pop: The Secretive World of Hindutva Pop Stars (HarperCollins).

This week, we read an excerpt from Insiyah Vahanvaty’s biography of her grandfather, Justice A.M. Ahmadi, Charlotte Wood’s Booker Prize-shortlisted novel; Namita Gokhale pays tribute to her friend of four decades, the poet and writer Keki N. Daruwalla, and more.

Books of the week

In his Foreword to Insiyah Vahanvaty’s biography, The Fearless Judge: The Life and Times of Justice A.M. Ahmadi (Juggernaut), Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud says it is a doting account of a grandfather’s life and also an objective narrative of the life of a public functionary in service of the Constitution. Justice Ahmadi was part of landmark judgments like S.R. Bommai and Indra Sawhney, and as Chief Justice of India, Justice Ahmadi ushered in transformative reforms. He was also a “true secularist”. In the aftermath of Justice Ahmadi handing out the death penalty to the assassins of retired Army chief Gen A.S. Vaidya’s Sikh post Operation Blue Star, “whispers of concern” were raised as one of his most trusted secretaries happened to be a Sikh gentleman. “There had already been two high profile assassinations at the hands of Sikh individuals [Indira Gandhi and Gen. Vaidya] , and it was feared that Justice Ahmadi might be the next target for his verdict that upheld the death sentence for Jinda and Sukha.” But Justice Ahmadi bristled at the suggestion that his Sikh secretary be dismissed. “A member of a minority community himself... he knew all too well the humiliation of being singled out, of being forced to prove one’s loyalty when others are not. And so, in a resolute stand against any form of prejudice, Justice Ahmadi rejected the proposal outright.” Read the excerpt.

Australian writer Charlotte Wood’s Stone Yard Devotional (Hachette India) is on the Booker Prize 2024 shortlist. It is a story about a middle-aged woman who leaves her city life, marriage and work to cloister herself in a monastery run by nuns. Amid the peace and quiet, three visitations disrupt her life and forces the unnamed narrator to reckon with her past, present and future. The unsettling tale which as Anne Enright says asks the “big questions”, about life and death, the state of the world, politics, climate change, families and relationships, “leaves the reader feeling kinder, more brave, enlarged.” If Wood’s aim was to reach what Saul Bellow called “stillness in the midst of chaos,” as she has said in interviews, then the acclaimed writer has achieved that and much more in her new book.

Spotlight

Keki N. Daruwalla knew the weight and value of words, and used them carefully and consistently, leaving behind a literary legacy that spanned 15 collections of poetry and 10 works of short and long fiction, says Namita Gokhale in her tribute to the poet and writer who passed away recently. “His poetry and prose had range and clarity of vision, with an underlying world view and belief system that was robust yet deeply philosophical.” From his first collection of verse, Orion, to his last, Landfall, his seven short story collections, and his three outstanding novels, For Pepper and Christ, Ancestral Affairs and Swerving to Solitude, his work, says Gokhale, has a vast scope of reference and document the recent history of India and the region.

Browser

With memories and political commentary, Mohammad Tarbush writes about the tumultuous events that have shaped Israel, Palestine and modern West Asia in My Palestine: An Impossible Exile (Speaking Tiger Books). Nobel laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah says the books has been written with “profound sympathy and knowledge.”

(Speaking Tiger Books). Nobel laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah says the books has been written with “profound sympathy and knowledge.” Gully Gully, Travels Around India During the 2023 World Cup (Penguin) by Aditya Iyer follows the Indian cricket team during its campaign which faltered only in the last hurdle, the finals in Ahmedabad. The book is as much about the team as it is about fans who travel from city to town and captures the best – and worst – of the Indian cricket ecosystem.

(Penguin) by Aditya Iyer follows the Indian cricket team during its campaign which faltered only in the last hurdle, the finals in Ahmedabad. The book is as much about the team as it is about fans who travel from city to town and captures the best – and worst – of the Indian cricket ecosystem. Siddharth Dhanvant Shangvi’s Betty Trask Award-winning novel, The Last Song of Dusk (HarperCollins), turns 20 this year. The book, along with Shangvi’s second novel, The Lost Flamingoes of Bombay , has been brought out in a special anniversary edition with new covers.

(HarperCollins), turns 20 this year. The book, along with Shangvi’s second novel, , has been brought out in a special anniversary edition with new covers. The protagonist of Neha P. Lal’s When a Forest Walks (Nu Voice Press), Alki, encounters a wailing ghost one evening and ends up unravelling a folkloric mystery. Despite nosy neighbours and disapproving parents, she stands her ground and takes on the spirit world.