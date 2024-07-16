  • How Long Can the Moon be Caged (Context) by Suchitra Vijayan and Francesca Recchia looks at contemporary India through the lived experiences of political prisoners. It includes testimonies of those falsely accused of inciting the Bhima Koregaon violence, writings by student leaders who opposed a new citizenship law and activists spearheading various protests for India’s marginalised and oppressed communities.
  • Rajan Mehta’s Backstage Climate (Westland Books) is a primer on climate change and why climate action has hardly moved forward. In the Introduction, he writes that the book is an “attempt to demystify climate change and raise awareness about it... only when people are aware will they get involved in ensuring that we are doing whatever is within our means to avoid this crisis.”
  • Mother India (Fourth Estate) by Prayaag Akbar is an ode to being young and alive in today’s India. It tells the story of Mayank and Nisha, hustling to make the best of what life has doled out to them. But, appearances can be deceiving and the two soon realise the consequences of taking things for granted.
  • The author of the best-selling The Lost Bookshop, Evie Woods is out with a new novel. The Story Collector (Harper), set in a quiet village in Ireland. Past and present mingle when Sarah Harper boards a plane from New York to the west coast of Ireland and unearths dark secrets about Anna. She was a young farm girl, who had offered to help translate Irish folk tales into English for an American visitor, a 100 years ago.