Welcome to this edition of The Hindu on Books Newsletter. Writer Upamanyu Chatterjee has won the JCB Prize for Literature, 2024, for Lorenzo Searches for the Meaning of Life (Speaking Tiger). The protagonist, Lorenzo Senesi, is a Benedictine monk on a spiritual quest, but life comes in the way. In an interview to The Hindu when the book was published earlier this year, Chatterjee said: For Lorenzo, once he has children, his responsibilities increase, he cannot go his own way. “Money, which never mattered to him, is needed to give his children a future. These simple, yet extremely important, issues in every life are in the book.” In the end, said Chatterjee, Lorenzo is still a Benedictine at heart. “He still has that quotation from the priest that a monk is what every human being should be. That’s what keeps him going. I thought that’s a fruitful, enriching way of looking at things.”

The winning book was chosen by a jury headed by poet Jerry Pinto along with art historian Deepthi Sashidharan, writer Tridip Suhrud, filmmaker Shaunak Sen, and artist Aqui Thami. The shortlist for the award included The One Legged by Sakyajit Bhattacharya, translated from Bengali by Rituparna Mukherjee; Chronicle of an Hour and a Half by Saharu Nusaiba Kannanari; Sanatan by Sharankumar Limbale, translated from the Marathi by Paromita Sengupta; and Maria, Just Maria by Sandhya Mary, translated from the Malayalam by Jayasree Kalathil. Ahead of the award ceremony, the prize ran into a controversy as over a hundred writers, poets and publishers came out with an open letter condemning JCB, the British bulldozer manufacturer and the organiser of the literature prize, for uprooting the lives of the poor and marginalised in India as well as Palestine.

In reviews, we read about Manu S. Pillai’s new book, Tanika Sarkar’s study of gender, Elizabeth Strout’s new novel and more.

Books of the week

Tanika Sarkar’s latest publication, Religion & Women in India: Gender, Faith, and Politics 1780s-1980s (Permanent Black), spanning two centuries, is a sweeping survey of the intersections of gender, religion and politics in India. In her review, Nivedita Menon writes that the horizons of its ambition are further expanded by the inevitable opening up of the categories of “religion” and “faith”, which are mutually imbricated in other processes that re-ordered gender practices over this period — “new market relations, contractual labour regimes, political vicissitudes and vast cultural changes.” But Menon has two quibbles: “religion” is too often glossed as “faith” by Sarkar, when the first implies a nexus of state, community and politics, while faith implies a more inward, personal mode of community formation. Second, the title is misleading and restrictive because Sarkar demonstrates that religion is only one of the elements that go to construct these “gender regimes”, a productive term that Sarkar uses very early on in the book. But Menon adds that the reader will find the book an invaluable resource for a panoramic and dazzling view of the emergence over two centuries, of gender regimes in India.

Elizabeth Strout’s latest novel, Tell Me Everything (Penguin), is a culmination of the best of everything Strout has offered through the years in her Lucy Barton, Olive Kitteridge and Bob Burgess books, be it character, place or storytelling. Lucy, now 66, and Olive, 90, narrate stories to each other at Olive’s retirement home on the edge of Crosby, a small town in Maine. Bob Burgess, who has just taken up a case to defend a lonely man accused of murdering his mother, strikes up a friendship with Lucy and they take long walks talking about their hopes from life, times of despair and their regrets. The first part of the book tells the story of Bob, 65 years old, with a big heart, a fact he does not know about himself. “He would never believe he had anything worthy in his life to document. But he does; we all do,” writes Strout, as she begins to peel layers off exterior and interior lives. An astute observer, Strout conveys the anxieties of the world, and the inability to fully understand each other through her characters.

French-Israeli author Shmuel T. Meyer’s And the War is Over (Seagull Books), translated by Gila Walker, is a short story collection that starts in Europe after World War II and takes readers to New York just after the Korean War. In her review, Latha Anantharaman writes that the three-volume boxed set seems actually designed by an artist and “a pleasure to behold.” Meyer’s characters are “crisp line drawings”; his descriptions of scene, on the other hand, are “a sensory extravagance from which we must discover what happened.” The stories reveal connections but also leave tantalising gaps.

Spotlight

Manu S. Pillai’s new book Gods, Guns and Missionaries (Allen Lane) is a compelling invitation to explore the historical origins of modern Hinduism. It captures the complex ways in which religious identities are challenged and refashioned under duress. Through biographical sketches of cosmopolitan rajahs, European missionaries, political personages like Raja Ram Mohun Roy, Jotiba Phule and V.D. Savarkar, the book takes readers across four tumultuous centuries of colonial India. In an interview with Srikar Raghavan, Pillai explained the title: “The word Gods signals competing ideas around divinity, both within Hinduism and in Hindus’ exchanges with outsiders. Guns is a reference to colonialism, which, in the book, is a complicated affair, full of flip-flops. And missionaries are the final element — a powerful but conflicted force — some of whom sought grudging accommodation with Hindus, others battle. In great measure, the interplay of these factors impacted the way we define Hinduism and the Hindu identity today, while also shaping Indian Christianity.”

Browser

Aftermath (Simon&Schuster) by Preti Taneja reflects on the 2019 London Terror Attack at Fishmonger’s Hall which saw two innocent lives being lost and its aftermath. Taneja interrogates the language of terror, trauma and grief, and reckons with the systemic nature of atrocity. It won the Gordon Burn Prize in 2022.

(Penguin Veer) by Navdeep Singh and Shivani Dasmahapatra documents the landmark judgements that made a difference or brought about a positive change for women in the uniformed forces. Jurists, commentators have chronicled the long and arduous journey for equal rights and justice in the volume. M. Mukundan’s new novel, You (eka), translated by Nandakumar K., is a meditation on life -- and death. The story revolves around the 70-year-old protagonist, Unnikrishnan, who calls a press conference to announce the date of his death but is disappointed with the tepid response.

(eka), translated by Nandakumar K., is a meditation on life -- and death. The story revolves around the 70-year-old protagonist, Unnikrishnan, who calls a press conference to announce the date of his death but is disappointed with the tepid response. A Time for Change: Songs of Hope and Resilience (Speaking Tiger), edited and with an introduction by Jerry Pinto, is an anthology of verse from India and the world taking readers through life’s changing seasons. The collection gathers voices of Muktabai, Sarmad Shaheed, Robert Frost, Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Eunice de Souza, Dylan Thomas, T.S. Eliot, Vikram Seth, Keki Daruwalla, Rumi, Tagore, Mamang Dai, Arundhathi Subramaniam and others.

