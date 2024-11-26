  • Aftermath (Simon&Schuster) by Preti Taneja reflects on the 2019 London Terror Attack at Fishmonger’s Hall which saw two innocent lives being lost and its aftermath. Taneja interrogates the language of terror, trauma and grief, and reckons with the systemic nature of atrocity. It won the Gordon Burn Prize in 2022.
  • In Her Defence (Penguin Veer) by Navdeep Singh and Shivani Dasmahapatra documents the landmark judgements that made a difference or brought about a positive change for women in the uniformed forces. Jurists, commentators have chronicled the long and arduous journey for equal rights and justice in the volume.
  • M. Mukundan’s new novel, You (eka), translated by Nandakumar K., is a meditation on life -- and death. The story revolves around the 70-year-old protagonist, Unnikrishnan, who calls a press conference to announce the date of his death but is disappointed with the tepid response.
  • A Time for Change: Songs of Hope and Resilience (Speaking Tiger), edited and with an introduction by Jerry Pinto, is an anthology of verse from India and the world taking readers through life’s changing seasons. The collection gathers voices of Muktabai, Sarmad Shaheed, Robert Frost, Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Eunice de Souza, Dylan Thomas, T.S. Eliot, Vikram Seth, Keki Daruwalla, Rumi, Tagore, Mamang Dai, Arundhathi Subramaniam and others.