  • Irawati Karve’s granddaughter Urmilla Deshpande has written a biography, Iru: The Remarkable Life of Irawati Karve (Speaking Tiger), together with researcher Thiago Pinto Barbosa. The writers draw up a captivating portrait of Irawati, India’s first woman anthropologist, philosopher, wife and mother.
  • The Identity Project: The Unmaking of a Democracy (Westland Books) is award-winning journalist Rahul Bhatia’s debut book of non-fiction, narrating the history of modern India. It probes how nationalist ideas of identity have driven civic unrest and shaped India’s politics for over a century, and raises questions about the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Aadhaar project, and notions of justice, history, and law.
  • Anita Agnihotri’s A Touch of Salt (Penguin), translated into English from the Bengali by Arunava Sinha, is the story of salt harvesters or Agariyas in the Rann of Kutch, and how they had to take up the fight for salt against the establishment, pre and post Independence. They were part of the salt satyagraha of Gandhi, but their contribution has gone unrecorded in history.
  • The Omani International Booker Prize winner, Jokha Alharthi (Celestial Bodies), is out with her new book, Silken Gazelles (Simon&Schuster). The new novel tells the story of two girl friends, who are torn apart in childhood, and the impact it has on each stage of their life. Like Celestial Bodies, it is also a parallel story of a changing Oman society.