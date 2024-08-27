Welcome to this edition of The Hindu on Books Newsletter. Starting this week, we have begun reading the Booker Prize 2024 Longlist. First up is Hisham Matar’s My Friends, which has already won the Orwell Fiction Prize for 2024. The story revolves around three young Libyans in exile, spanning three decades from 1980 to the Libyan revolution in 2011 and the fall of Muammar Gaddafi. Upon reaching London, each of them, like “hopeful fishermen, cast their net wide”, writes Pranavi Sharma in her review. “London as a setting becomes both an abstract ‘bottomless well’ and the material reality in which events unfold. It is also the protagonist Khaled’s walking companion and has sometimes a gory life of its own. My Friends is as much a story of exiled humans as it is about the anguish of prematurely disillusioned young men coming of age. The characters are continuously scrutinised for having too much courage or shamed for relegating things to fate. The author manages to keep the reader in the proverbial shoes of Khaled as he is consumed by the idea of his only two friends turning into men of action while he watches from the sidelines, forever exiled.”

In reviews, we read Ajaz Sharma’s reflections on the Bhima Koregaon violence of 2018 and its aftermath, a memoir on the Naipaul family, Brian Lara on his cricketing life in the West Indies and beyond and more.

Books of the week

In Bhima Koregaon: Challenging Caste (Authors Upfront), senior journalist Ajaz Ashraf relooks the events that led to the Bhima Koregaon violence on January 1, 2018. Ashraf sees the incident as a clash between two worldviews, one striving to flatten the social hierarchy and the other perpetuating it. In an interview with Sobhana K. Nair, he says, “In Kurosawa’s Rashomon, eyewitnesses to a murder provide remarkably different accounts of it. This is as true of the accounts of four police officers and two Dalits I used to reconstruct the January 1, 2018, violence at Bhima Koregaon. The officers did not hear the insulting, provocative slogans the two Dalits did regarding their community. Whose narrative is authentic? The violence, to me, seemed scripted against Dalits.”

The Naipauls of Neypaul Street (Speaking Tiger) by Savi Naipaul Akal, Sir V.S. ‘Vidia’ Naipaul’s sister, is a warm, wise, deeply moving memoir about the family, writes Mini Kapoor. Vidia was the second of Seepersad and Droapatie’s seven children; Savi is the fifth. Vidia established himself early in life as a leading writer globally, and won the Nobel Prize. His writing drew on his geographical and family heritage, with his ancestors having come to Trinidad as indentured workers from what is now eastern Uttar Pradesh. “His father had made his way in the world by seeking as much education as he could, and relying on family connections, to become a journalist and to secure for his family the stability of an income and solid home (26 Nepaul Street). To their children Seepersad and Droapatie imparted the ambition of becoming their truest selves by getting to the best schools they possibly could.” A younger brother, Shiva, also became a writer, and Savi fills in the stories of the rest of the family.

In Lara, The England Chronicles (Fairfield Books/Simon&Schuster), the diminutive magician from Trinidad and Tobago tells a candid story with assistance from sports writer Phil Walker. In his review, K.C. Vijaya Kumer writes that the book offers an insight into Lara’s childhood, his ambitions of playing for the West Indies, his batting highs (400 n.o. versus England, Test cricket’s highest individual yield), the captaincy woes, those dark phases, the England duels, besides giving readers a microscopic look at cricket in the magical Caribbean islands.

Spotlight

A coffee table book, Folk Deities of Tamil Nadu, from The Hindu stable, delves into local customs, legends and ways of worship — from the deity of graveyards to the protector of the ill. B. Kolappan who had always been fascinated by folk deities and watching folk art forms such as Naiyandi Melam, Kaniyaan Koothu, Villupaatu and Thappu, got to revisit his passion while putting together the book. He travelled across the State for two months, and visited over 60 villages in search of local legends, and the myriad customs, traditions and ways of worship associated with them. Tamil society, for instance, worshipped heroes who laid down their lives for the common cause. The book covers a few, such as Madurai Veeran, Kathavarayan, and Muthupattan, who were raised to the status of guardian deities after being killed for questioning the norms of society. Madurai Veeran, the son of a cobbler, was killed for marrying Vellaiammal, a dancer. Muthupattan, whose temple is situated near Karaiyar Dam in Tirunelveli district, was a Brahmin who became a cobbler in pursuit of his love for the two daughters of a cobbler. He was killed on the night of his wedding by thieves. Devotees offer chappals to the deity, to honour his livelihood.

Browser

Irawati Karve’s granddaughter Urmilla Deshpande has written a biography, Iru: The Remarkable Life of Irawati Karve (Speaking Tiger), together with researcher Thiago Pinto Barbosa. The writers draw up a captivating portrait of Irawati, India’s first woman anthropologist, philosopher, wife and mother.

The Identity Project: The Unmaking of a Democracy (Westland Books) is award-winning journalist Rahul Bhatia's debut book of non-fiction, narrating the history of modern India. It probes how nationalist ideas of identity have driven civic unrest and shaped India's politics for over a century, and raises questions about the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Aadhaar project, and notions of justice, history, and law.

Anita Agnihotri's A Touch of Salt (Penguin), translated into English from the Bengali by Arunava Sinha, is the story of salt harvesters or Agariyas in the Rann of Kutch, and how they had to take up the fight for salt against the establishment, pre and post Independence. They were part of the salt satyagraha of Gandhi, but their contribution has gone unrecorded in history.

The Omani International Booker Prize winner, Jokha Alharthi (Celestial Bodies), is out with her new book, Silken Gazelles (Simon&Schuster). The new novel tells the story of two girl friends, who are torn apart in childhood, and the impact it has on each stage of their life. Like Celestial Bodies, it is also a parallel story of a changing Oman society.