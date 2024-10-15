  • Ahead of the American presidential elections, Bob Woodward is out with War (Simon & Schuster), an account of the Joe Biden presidency during the time of two conflicts, one in Ukraine/Russia, the other in West Asia. He also assesses the role of former President Donald Trump, who is conducting a shadow presidency and seeking to regain political power.
  • In The End of the Chinese Century? (HarperCollins), journalist Bertil Lintner traces the history of the Belt and Road Initiative and China’s global expansionist plans. He analyses the project’s future and what its failure might mean for the ‘Chinese Century’; and also how that would affect India.
  • The Murty Classical Library of India has launched Ten Indian Classics (Harvard University Press/Harper) with translations from Hindi, Kannada, Pali, Telugu, Persian and other Indian languages. The volume contains poems by Surdas and Bulleh Shah, sacred Sikh verses, Emperor Akbar’s chronicles and some of the oldest women’s writings in the world.
  • The South Asia Speaks Masterclass series, which was conceived as a space for writers of South Asian origin to speak about their craft, is now available as a book. How I Write (HarperCollins), edited by Sonia Faleiro, includes talks with Kamila Shamsie, Pankaj Mishra, Vauhini Vara, V.V. Ganeshananthan, Alice Albinia, Nilanjana Roy, Samanth Subramanian.