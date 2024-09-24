  • Friends: India’s Closest Strategic Partners (Rupa) by Sreeram Chaulia relies on case studies of ties with Japan, Australia, the U.S., Russia, France, Israel and the UAE to argue that India’s position as a rising power in a transitory world order determines its approach to strategic partnerships. He shows how India is building momentum to be a viable leader, partner and friend.
  • Traditional Indian art lends itself to multiple levels of experience, and The Third Eye of Indian Art: Aesthetics as Vedanta (Aleph) by Harsha V. Dehejia shows readers how to use the third eye to not only recognise and celebrate what is objectively beautiful, but to also be aware of the inner state of beauty.
  • Garth Greenwell’s Small Rain (Picador) is a follow-up to the author’s first two books. In this, the unnamed protagonist, an American poet and teacher, gets admitted to hospital with a rare vascular condition. Set in 2020, it is a story of art, love, vulnerability and caregiving amid the pandemic.
  • When the owner of the bookshop above the travel agency she works at is stabbed to death, Nilima sets out to investigate. Things turn interesting when her attractive boss also gets involved in Unmana’s Chikkamma Tours (Pvt.) Ltd: A Bibliomystery (Tranquebar).