Welcome to this edition of The Hindu on Books Newsletter. The literary world has been shaken by a dark secret revealed by literary giant Alice Munro’s daughter. Weeks after the Nobel laureate’s passing away in May, her daughter wrote in the Toronto Star, that her stepfather sexually abused her as a child and that her mother was told but stayed with him.

Andrea Robin Skinner said she was nine in 1976, when it first happened. Her stepfather, Gerald Fremlin, died in 2013, and Skinner had shared everything that transpired with her mother when she was 25 years old. But the acclaimed author decided to stay with Fremlin, whom she wed in the 1970s after her first marriage ended. “She reacted exactly as I had feared she would, as if she had learned of an infidelity,” Skinner wrote of Munro. At 38, Skinner – she is 58 years old now -- said she took her allegations to the police. Fremlin pleaded guilty in 2005 to indecent assault. Munro was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature 2013 for being the “master of the contemporary short story”. That was the year she stopped writing too – by then 14 short story collections and a novel, Lives of Girls and Women, had been published. Another writer, Neil Gaiman, too faces serious allegations of sexual assault from two women with whom he was involved in consensual relationships. The allegations, spanning two decades, have been formally reported to the New Zealand police. The 63-year-old bestselling author of The Sandman, Good Omens, and American Gods, has denied any allegations of non-consensual sex.

In Claire Dederer’s 2023 book, Monsters: A Fan’s Dilemma, she raises the question: What do we do with great art by bad people? When she began drawing up a list, she included names like Roman Polanski, Woody Allen, Bill Cosby, William Burroughs, V.S. Naipaul, Anne Sexton, Sylvia Plath and others. “They were accused of doing or saying something awful, and they made something great. The awful thing disrupts the great work; we can’t watch or listen to or read the great work without remembering the awful thing.” Sadly, Munro now joins that list.

In reviews, we read a book by two former spy chiefs of India and Pakistan, Scott Alexander Howard’s debut novel and more. We also talk to historian Josephine Quinn about her new book. This week’s The Hindu Books Crossword theme, curated by Swati Daftuar, celebrates translators, authors, and iconic Indian literary texts across languages. Try it out.

Books of the week

A new book, Covert: The Psychology of War and Peace, psychologist Neil Aggarwal talks to former R&AW chief A.S. Dulat and former ISI chief Asad Durrani to find out how to salvage the India-Pakistan relationship. It’s a sequel to the Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI, and the Illusion of Peace, published in 2018. In her review, Suhasini Haidar writes that the Dulat-Durrani conversations reveal that India and Pakistan’s refusal to talk is ideological and emotion-led, whereas the need for engagement is more rational and ‘realpolitik’. Weighing in, Dr. Aggarwal concludes that there is a need to learn to continue talks “even when intense emotional effects such as rage threaten to interrupt dialogue”. The “ground rules” of the dialogue are simple: that the two discussants would interact civilly, listen and not interrupt the other, speak freely and empathise. “Having exhausted so many avenues of engagement without much to show for it, perhaps what the two countries really need, is not more leaders, diplomats and generals, but counselling and therapy,” says Haidar.

Scott Alexander Howard tells Jaideep Unudurti that he wanted his debut novel, The Other Valley (Atlantic Books), to feel like an “extremely vivid dream.” In a picture-postcard town, ringed by high mountains, pine forests and a lake that “stretched like a finger,” nothing is as it seems. Strange visitors in masks appear, and a map of the valley shows new dimensions. The writer tells us that the valley to the east is 20 years in the future, and the valley in the west is 20 years in the past. The same valley, the same people, but separated by time. Asked how he would label his novel, Howard says: “Personally, I would categorise it as literary fiction...which bends the rules of reality but refuses the burden of explanation in favour of evoking an atmosphere.”

Spotlight

In an ambitious new book, How the World Made the West, historian Josephine Quinn moves away from a narrative focused solely on the Greeks and Romans, to conclude that their histories are rooted in other places and even older peoples. Asked why she was convinced that a narrative of the past focussed only on the Greeks and Romans impoverishes an understanding of the world, she said: “After teaching about Greece and Rome for 20 years, I was convinced that everyone, and particularly my students, are being shortchanged by the focus solely on the Greeks and Romans to the exclusion of other cultures and peoples. I wanted to tell a bigger story, about the connections they had with other people and civilisations. My own guides in this are the Greek and Roman authors themselves because they were so interested in these connections. Plato, for example, writes that astronomy, philosophy, mathematics, and history all go back to other cultures. The Greeks imported law codes and literature from Mesopotamia, stone sculpture from Egypt, irrigation from Assyria and the alphabet from the Levant.”

Browser