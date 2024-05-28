  • There’s a clear and present danger of the rise of totalitarianism in India, admits Radha Kumar, but in her new book, The Republic Relearnt (Penguin/Viking), she tries to look forward to “the moment when democracy is renewed” and asks “what lessons can be learned from past experience.”
  • Gender in Modern India (OUP), edited by Lata Singh and Shashank Shekhar Sinha, is a collection of essays which brings together research on gender issues in India from diverse geographies, the east, west, north, northeast and south, different communities, and marginalised socio-economic or “ethnic habitations” such as those of Dalits and Adivasis.
  • In 1996, Rohit Manchanda’s debut novel, In the Light of the Black Sun, won him a Betty Trask Award. It went out of print and HarperCollins has published it again with a new title, A Speck of Coal Dust, a coming-of-age narrative set in the coal-mining regions of eastern India. It follows Vipul, the eleven-year-old son of a mine manager, as he awakens to the mysteries of life in a town caught in a time warp.
  • The Enclave (Harper) is a new novel by Rohit Manchanda set in Bombay of the late 2000s, where Maya, in her early 40s and divorced, is going about her life till she arrives at a crossroads, when everything she has taken for granted begins to unravel.