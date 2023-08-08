  • The Quest for Modern Assam: A History (1942-2000) (Allen Lane) by Arupjyoti Saikia is a sweeping narrative, exploring the political, cultural, environmental and economic processes that shaped the development of modern Assam since the 1940s.
  • Jan Breman’s new book, Fighting Free to Become Unfree Again (Tulika Books) zooms in on the origin of labour bondage in the peasant economies which have dominated the subcontinent of South Asia from an unrecorded pre-colonial past until the post-colonial present.
  • Yashraj Goswami’s Cockatoo (Pan Macmillan) is a combination of 12 interweaving narratives which plumb the depths of the human condition, exploring love, loss and longing.
  • When Muthu’s father divides the family land, leaving him almost nothing, Muthu is forced to leave home in search of a new life. Fire Bird (Hamish Hamilton) by Perumal Murugan is the story of displacement; and a man’s quest for stability in an ever-changing world. 