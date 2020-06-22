The Hindu Books newsletter

Dear Reader,
This week, our cover features writer and poet Yogesh Maitreya, and his publishing house Panther’s Paw Publications. Author Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar, who recently published a book on self-discovery, traces the inception and evolution of Panther's Paw, and its importance in our deeply casteist society. "When one sees the work Panther’s Paw is doing and the faith and earnestness of founder Maitreya, one can see the bigger movement it has started," writes Shekhar.
We sat with lawyer-author Gautam Bhatia for a short chat on constitutional interpretation, and how the Constitution tries to bring democracy out of the public and into our social and private lives. Bhatia's book, The Transformative Constitution:A Radical Biography in Nine Acts, is shortlisted for the Hindu Prize for Non-Fiction. The winner will be announced at the awards ceremony in Chennai in April 2020.
