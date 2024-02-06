  • Fraternity: Constitutional Norm and Human Need (Speaking Tiger) by Rajmohan Gandhi is another title in the ‘Ideas of the Indian Constitution’ series. This volume focuses on the idea of fraternity, moving from ancient India to modern Europe to an intimate portrait of the face-off between Gandhi and Ambedkar which led to the Poona Pact of 1932.
  • Harbans Singh’s final volume of a trilogy on the contemporary history of Jammu & Kashmir, A Modern History of Jammu and Kashmir, Volume Three: The Times of Turbulence (1975-2021), published by Speaking Tiger, brings readers up to date with the current status of the region after the abrogation of Article 370.
  • In Rohit Trilokekar’s Wadia (1889 Books), a drifting Rustom Wadia, who has lost his pets Fluffy and Polly, joins forces with two friends to embark on a journey to the holy Parsi city of Udvada and makes a shocking discovery.
  • Kanhoji Angre is one of history’s most feared naval commanders, part of the Maratha army at a time when the Mughals were attacking them on land and the Portuguese at sea. Sohail Rekhy pieces together this historical fiction, Angria (Penguin), around one man’s fight for swaraj in the seas.