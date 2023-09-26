  • The Colonial Constitution (Juggernaut) by Arghya Sengupta is a treatise on the nature of constitution making which also takes into account moments of change. He argues that the Constituent Assembly, by borrowing many of the statutes from British law, gave India a “colonial constitution”, in which, to cite an example, though citizens had several fundamental rights, the government could suspend them using its wide emergency powers. 
  • In Why Didn’t You Come Sooner?: Compassion In Action—Stories of Children Rescued From Slavery (Speaking Tiger), Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kailash Satyarthi writes about his experience, in 12 accounts. If the work of rescuing children from slavery is hard, harder still is to give them their life back, after they’ve been kidnapped, trafficked, sold, abused, and made to work in horrific conditions. 
  • Tashan Mehta’s second novel, Mad Sisters of Esi (HarperCollins), is a fantasy tale where two sisters Myung and Laleh are keepers of the whale of babel. While Laleh is happy moving around its cosmic chambers, for Myung it is not enough and she flees the whale. The story deals with the aftermath; what will the sisters hold on to in the chaos around them? Her previous book was The Liar’s Weave.  
  • The Forgotten Wife: The Story of Hidimbi and Bheem (Speaking Tiger) by Madhavi Mahadevan is a retelling of a fascinating story from the Mahabharata. Mahadevan’s account of Hidimbi and Bheem and their start-crossed son Ghatotkach has contemporary themes, particularly the treatment of women in an unjust, patriarchal society. 