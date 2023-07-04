  • In India Rising: Memoir of a Scientist (Ebury Press), R. Chidambaram (with Suresh Gangotra) looks back at his life and his contribution to the world of science and technology. Always fascinated by physics, he joined the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, spending a long time with the institute before becoming the principal scientific adviser to the Government of India in 2001. “The India of my dreams,” he writes, “has always been one which is economically developed, scientifically advanced and militarily strong.” 
  • The Peacemakers (Aleph), edited by Ghazala Wahab, chronicles the lives of some extraordinary individuals who acted when it counted. Among the writers are Rajmohan Gandhi who writes about the closing years of Mahatma Gandhi’s life as he worked to stop the post-partition violence. Others include Nandita Haksar, who writes about the challenges in fostering peace in a conflict zone like Nagaland, and Rahul Bedi who recalls both the killers and saviours in the riots that followed Indira Gandhi’s assassination in 1984. A host of activists, journalists and citizens, including Teesta Setalvad, Jyoti Punwani, Uttam Sengupta, offer stories which provide hope amid the hatred.   
  • In The Grande Matriarch of Malabar (Readomania) by Sajita Nair, Dakshayani Amma is determined to hold on to the tharavad, her family’s ancestral house, passed down matrilineally. But this this jeopardised by Rohini’s arrival from the U.S. Will the two women be able to rise above differences? 
  • Varavarao Rao: A Life in Poetry (Vintage), edited by N. Venugopal and Meena Kandasamy, is an English translation of the Telugu poet’s selected poems, a collection which is the first of its kind. It is a blend of tender responses and thoughtful reactions to social realities, and champions the underdog.     