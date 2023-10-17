  • The Day I Became a Runner (Harper) by Sohini Chattopadhyay is a history of women athletes in India, specifically runners, from the 1940s to contemporary India. As she writes in her introduction, “running is also a lens for me to examine what it is like to be a woman in India.” 
  • Has India’s innovative digital public infrastructure helped it to leapfrog decades in development? How has this impacted governance? Technology lawyer and privacy expert Rahul Matthan provides a perspective in The Third Way (Juggernaut). 
  • The Indian Cat: Stories, Paintings, Poetry, and Proverbs (Aleph) by art historian and critic B.N. Goswamy includes artwork and stories, poetry, and sayings about the Indian cat. It’s a look at the place of the domestic cat in Indian art, literature, and speech.
  • James McBride’s The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store (Hachette) tells the story of people who live on the margins of white, Christian America and their struggles. Residents of Chicken Hill in Pottstown, Pennsylvania have been nursing a secret of a death, and McBride’s tale reveals the part the town’s white establishment played in it. And yet, he also shows how communities are sustained by love, even in dark times. 