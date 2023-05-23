May 23, 2023 01:25 pm | Updated 01:25 pm IST

Welcome to this edition of The Hindu on Books Newsletter.

Salman Rushdie made his first public appearance at the PEN America Literary Gala on May 18 after being severely wounded in a knife attack last August. Honoured with the PEN Centenary Courage Award, the 75-year-old, his glasses blacked out over the right eye he lost in the attack, said, “It’s nice to be back, as opposed to not being back, which was also an option. But I’m pretty glad the dice rolled this way.” Rushdie had lived underground for years following a fatwa issued by Iran’s religious leader for his novel The Satanic Verses, but later moved to the U.S. and made regular appearances at readings and other places. “The attack on books, the attack on teaching, the attack on libraries – has never been more dangerous, never been more important to fight,” he said. Later in the week, speaking at the FT Weekend Festival in Washington, Rushdie said he is writing a book about the near-fatal knife attack.

In other news, Rushdie – and the literary world – lost a friend and writer (with controversial views, and dubbed ‘enfant terrible’ early on in his literary career) last Thursday. Martin Amis, 73, passed away of cancer, but the son of writer Kingsley Amis has left behind a “shelf of books”, acerbic and funny, which, as Rushdie says, was his wish. Among the best-known of his 14 novels are Time’s Arrow (shortlisted for the Booker Prize in 1991), a story about a Nazi war criminal and the Holocaust told backwards, Money, London Fields, and his latest Inside Story, which is fiction but also has autobiographical elements with the senior Amis, favourite writer Saul Bellow and friend Christopher Hitchens making appearances. Besides, he has written two short-story collections, a memoir ( Experience) and several journalistic essays, including perhaps one of his best, Visiting Mrs. Nabokov and other Excursions (1993). In it, there’s a superb essay on Rushdie and his post-fatwa years when he went into hiding. “Salman Rushdie, the author of a much-discussed novel called The Satanic Verses, is still with us. One feels the need to emphasise this fact: that he [Salman] is still around. He is caught up in a trap or travesty; he is condemned to enact his own fictional themes of exile, ostracism, disjuncture, personal reinvention; he occupies a kind of shadowland; but he is formidably alive.” RIP Martin Amis.

The International Booker Prize will be announced later tonight and we will have a roundup of the winning book and the event next week. On the shortlist are Georgi Gospodinov’s Time Shelter, Cheon Myeong-kwan’s Whale, Eva Baltasar’s Boulder, Guadalupe Nettel’s Still Born, GauZ’ Standing Heavy and Maryse Conde’s The Gospel According to the New World.

ADVERTISEMENT

In reviews, we read about the founding mothers of the Indian Constitution, a festschrift for Isher Judge Ahluwalia in which India’s economists write about the Indian economy, a book on the Northeast by a bureaucrat who served in the region, Balli Kaur Jaiswal’s new novel and more. We also have a special on the celebrated children books writer Judy Blume.

Books of the week

When the Indian Constitution was finally signed on January 24, 1950 by the representatives of “We, the People” who had drafted it, the signatories on that remarkable document included 11 women. Achyut Chetan tells their story in Founding Mothers of the Indian Republic: Gender Politics of the Framing of the Constitution (Cambridge University Press). It is important, says the reviewer Uma Mahadevan-Dasgupta, to list their names and bring them into the foreground from the erasure of the “founding fathers” discourse: G. Durgabai, Ammu Swaminathan, Amrit Kaur, Dakshayani Velayudhan, Hansa Mehta, Renuka Ray, Sucheta Kripalani, Purnima Banerji, Begum Qudsiya Aizaz Rasul, Kamala Chaudhri and Annie Mascarene. Indeed, when the Constituent Assembly was first formed, it had 15 women members; two more women were elected later. “In 1946, Hansa Mehta expressed satisfaction that women comprised about 5% of the total membership of the Constituent Assembly, not a great number in a body that took its decisions by vote, but nevertheless, a considerable victory for women, ‘considering the great scramble for seats by men’.” Founding Mothers “is a powerfully moving read. A fascinating narrative about women’s solidarity and perseverance, it is an important addition to the history of the drafting of the Constitution and the formation of India.”

Essays in tribute to Isher Judge Ahluwalia -- A New Reform Paradigm: Festschrift in Honour of Isher Judge Ahluwalia (Rupa), edited by Radhicka Kapoor -- discuss the problems in the Indian economy and how to fix them. In her review, Puja Mehra says the essay about the jobs crisis, the single most important issue that will define Narendra Modi’s prime ministership, and India’s future, is the book’s best. Radhicka Kapoor rejects lazy explanations, such as the slow progress on labour reforms. The case she makes is this: The ideal type of employment for the masses is manufacturing. But it isn’t generating too many jobs, and accounts for just 12% of the total workforce. She recommends that the Modi government must start encouraging labour-intensive manufacturing. “In a personal note for the book, her husband Montek Singh Ahluwalia writes that Isher was always mindful of the dangers of armchair theorising on policy. The wide-ranging essays reflect a similar approach. The book is, thus, both a legacy of -- and a tribute to -- an influential policy analyst.”

In A Resurgent Northeast: Narratives of Change (HarperCollins), a serving bureaucrat, Ashish Kundra, maps the transition of the eight States over the course of his two-decade engagement with the region. In his review, Abdus Salam writes that Kundra’s belief (and hope) about the inexorable mainstreaming of the north-eastern frontier is premised on the rapid strides in communication and people-to-people movement across the Chicken’s Neck connecting the region with ‘mainland’ India. He bets on the peace dividend the waning of insurgency and separatist sentiments is expected to yield. Kundra also puts immense faith in the government’s ‘Act East’ policy, reading into the changed terminology the momentum missing in its ’90s avatar of ‘Look East’. “The optimism, however, is belied by geopolitics and the overarching presence of China in the region” – and other factors. “ A Resurgent Northeast envisions a region set for take-off. The Seven Sisters and One Brother are certainly more visible today, thanks to over 50 prime ministerial visits since 2014. That’s Look Northeast. The rest of the flight path is still up in the air.”

Like Bong Joon-ho’s Academy Award winning South Korean black comedy, Parasite, which foregrounded the unseen elves who keep our lives running, Balli Kaur Jaswal’s latest novel, Now You See Us (HarperCollins) shines a spotlight on the lives of three women who are domestic workers in Singapore. “ Parasite is an incisive exploration of class,” Jaswal tells Mini Anthikad Chhibber, “It opened up conversations and it was also vigorously entertaining on many levels.” Her protagonists, Cora, Angle and Donita, also have a hard life but stay connected to each other and to their families back home. During the course of her research, Jaswal came across some whopping eye-openers, including unscrupulous agents and illegal deployments to factories. She describes her novel as an optimistic one. “It shows the women reclaiming some power and having a voice – within the constraints of Singapore society.”

Spotlight

The American children’s books writer Judy Blume is in the spotlight again – thanks to a documentary, Judy Blume Forever, and a recent well-received film adaptation of her bestselling book, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. Menaka Raman, a children’s book writer herself, and a fan of Blume, bought a stack of Blume’s books including her Fudgeseries, Margaret, Forever and Tiger Eyes in anticipation of the documentary. Watching the documentary made her reflect on how much Blume had shaped her own choices, especially around how she discussed sex and puberty with her children – with honesty and frankness. “It’s too convenient,” writes Raman, “to reduce Blume’s books to one-line blurbs – the book about masturbation, the book about sex, the book about breasts and periods. And it’s these themes that have made her books among the most challenged and banned. But that does them much disservice. Her books are really about young people trying to make sense of themselves and the world around them, as they deal with parental pressure, grief, their feelings about religion, and complicated friendships.” For parents, says Raman, “her books often act as a bridge to their children, particularly when it comes to more complex themes.”

Browser

Dust on the Throne (Navayana) by Douglas Ober recovers the role of anti-caste activists in the making of global Buddhism and the powerful influence it exerted in shaping modern Indian history.

(Navayana) by Douglas Ober recovers the role of anti-caste activists in the making of global Buddhism and the powerful influence it exerted in shaping modern Indian history. Romila Thapar’s The Future in the Past (Aleph) brings together essays on use and misuse of history, the myths surrounding the coming of the Aryans and religious fundamentalism.

(Aleph) brings together essays on use and misuse of history, the myths surrounding the coming of the Aryans and religious fundamentalism. In his debut novel, Horizons (Hachette India), Himanshu Asnani covers a wide arena of the tumultuous terrain of life and how to navigate it.

(Hachette India), Himanshu Asnani covers a wide arena of the tumultuous terrain of life and how to navigate it. Smriti Ravindra’s The Woman Who Climbed Trees (Harper) is a mix of ghost stories, myths and song, and an inter-generational story of women’s lives.