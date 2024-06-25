  • What Does Israel Fear from Palestine? (Hachette) by Raja Shehadeh traces the history of the Israel-Palestine conflict, and its violent, tragic past and present. Shehadeh, human rights lawyer and well-known writer, suggests that the fracture lines does not mean the two nations cannot work together as partners on the road to peace, not genocide.
  • Benjamin Shestakofsky’s Behind the Startup (Westland Books) focuses on the role of capital and the influence of financiers on startups. Drawing on research inside a Silicon Valley startup, he examines how the company was organised to meet the needs of the venture capital investors who funded it.
  • A Bengali bestseller by Ismail Darbesh has been translated into English by V. Ramaswamy to widen its readership. Talashnama: The Quest (Harper) is about the colliding worlds of love, religion and politics, told through the life of a headstrong Muslim woman with a troubled past.
  • Puneet Sikka’s Take No. 2022 (Penguin) is a witty reprisal of the dreams and aspirations behind the silver screens of Mumbai and its make-believe world. In the climax of their lives, the characters are forced to choose to be either a villain or a hero in their own stories.