  • R Chidambaram, who was also principal scientific adviser to the Government, looks back at his contribution to India’s science and technology sector in India Rising: Memoir of a Scientist (Ebury Press), written with Suresh Gangotra. “The India of my dreams,” he writes, “has always been one which is economically developed, scientifically advanced and militarily strong.”  
  • Ramani Atkuri walked with Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. In The Peacemakers (Aleph) edited by Ghazala Wahab, Atkuri writes an essay on her experience. Others including Rajmohan Gandhi, Teesta Setalvad, Nandita Haksar, Natasha Badhwar, Oishika Neogi and Teresa Rahman offer stories of hope in the time of hatred. 
  • The Greatest Indian Stories Ever Told (Aleph), edited by Arunava Sinha, is an anthology of short stories by Indian writers spanning geography, language and literature. The book comprises some of the best works of early masters, as well as those by contemporary and 21st century writers.  
  • In the quaint hill town of Beri Shola, Piu is a therapist with a not-so-busy practice. But when Rose, the town’s well-connected beauty, is murdered, and Ela, a new patient, hurtles into Piu’s office, the town’s peace is broken in Ela’s Unfinished Business (Harper) by Gayatri. 