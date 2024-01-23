  • We, the People, and Our Constitution (Speaking Tiger) by Neera Chandhoke argues that the foundational ideas of Indian democracy, fraternity, equality, secularism and justice, were not alien concepts, but basic ideas reiterated again and again, starting with the Constitution of India Bill 1895 and through various other drafts and resolutions.
  • Julia Hauser and Sarnath Banerjee’s The Moral Contagion (HarperCollins) is a graphic narrative about pandemics. In an effort to outline the global dimension of the plague, writes Hauser, the book takes readers from 6th century Constantinople and 14th century Europe, Islamic Spain, 17th century London and Aleppo in the 18th century, to Hong Kong, Bombay, San Francisco and South Africa in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
  • It’s 1947, Amritsar, and among the volunteers providing relief to new refugees is Satnam Singh, the leader of the local Unity Council. A Game of Fire (Harper) by Nanak Singh, translated from the Punjabi by Navdeep Suri, takes the story of Partition forward from Hymns in Blood and follows Satnam as he sees a rising tide of violence threaten his city. The novel first appeared in Punjabi as Agg di Khed in 1948
  • From English, August writer Upamanyu Chatterjee comes a new novel which studies the extraordinary experiences of an ordinary man. Lorenzo Searches for the Meaning of Life (Speaking Tiger) is also a study of both the “majesty and banality” of the spiritual path.