  • Shooting the Sun: Why Manipur was Engulfed by Violence and the Government Remained Silent (Speaking Tiger Books) by human rights lawyer Nandita Haksar explores a complex geopolitical problem. She argues that there is a bankruptcy of identity politics in the State, as she writes about the people who are suffering in the conflict.
  • Gaurav Sood’s Fake News: Stop It, Stop It (Penguin) analyses the impact of fake news both on products and personalities. Foregrounded in research, it examines how fake news is used by companies, political parties, and leaders to create, amplify and sometimes even tarnish a brand’s image and equity.
  • The Year of the Locust (Penguin) by Terry Hayes has CIA operative Kane travelling to the borders of Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan – a place where violence appears to be the only way to survive. He is trying to exfiltrate a man with vital information for the safety of the West, but meets an adversary who plans to take the world to the brink of extinction.
  • Bulbul Sharma has spent a long time exploring the gardens, parks and forest areas in and around Delhi. In Sunbirds in the Morning, Grey Hornbills at Dusk (Speaking Tiger), she recounts her observations of all the birds and animals she has encountered at Lodi Gardens or Tughlakabad Fort.