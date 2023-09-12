  • Echoes from Forgotten Mountains (Viking) by Jamyang Norbu is the story of “forgotten” Tibetans – resistance fighters, secret agents, soldiers, peasants, merchants – and works as a history of “memory” of the Tibetan struggle. 
  • Writing within the discipline of linguistics and using the framework of ‘Conversation Analysis’, Suranjana Barua’s Revelation of Self in Language: Narrative Identity as Emergent in Conversation (Tulika Books) draws readers into questions about personal identity as gleaned from narratives recounted in various contexts. It proffers insights into why and how we tell our life-stories. 
  • Percival Everett’s new book, James (Pan Macmillan), is a retelling of Mark Twain’s The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn from the perspective of Huck’s enslaved friend Jim. His last book, The Trees, was shortlisted for the Booker Prize last year and it traces a murder probe which also becomes an inquiry into America’s violent past. 
  • The next in the Thursday Murder Club series, Richard Osman’s The Last Devil to Die (Penguin), is releasing this Thursday (September 14). On Boxing Day, a dangerous package is smuggled across the English coast. When it goes missing, chaos is unleashed. The body count starts to rise -- including someone close to the Thursday Murder Club – and the gang faces an impossible search and some deadly opponents. 