  • As co-founder of the pioneering AI company DeepMind, Mustafa Suleyman has been at the centre of the AI revolution. In The Coming Wave (Penguin), he warns of unprecedented risks that a wave of fast-developing technologies poses to global order, and how we to contain them while there’s a chance. 
  • Drawing on Greek myths and pop culture, economist Yanis Varoufakis explains the rise of an exploitative system, technofeudalism, which he argues is posing the greatest current threat to social democracy. It is enslaving minds and rewriting the rules of global power, he argues in Technofeudalism: What Killed Capitalism (Penguin).  
  • Rescuing a River Breeze (Bloomsbury) by Mrinalini Harchandrai is set in 1961 Goa when it is under Portuguese rule. But as Indian forces amass across the border, 13-year-old Shirly Quarachim has to face off against all sorts of adversity.  
  • Madhur Jaffrey’s 1982 book, Indian Cookery (Bloomsbury), has been updated with new recipes and a new cover for its 40th anniversary edition. The book on Indian home cooking which accompanied the TV series has recipes on dals, curries, chutneys and breads and also techniques on how to master them. 