August 15, 2023 12:04 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST

Welcome to this edition of The Hindu on Books Newsletter.

Happy Independence Day! To mark 76 years of the occasion, we write about some of the earliest books on India which describe the land, its varied geography, people and culture.

In her essay, Swati Daftuar tells us about some of the books she has come across while visiting the digital library of former Attorney General K.K. Venugopal, who began collecting books in 1970 and now has a digitised collection of over 1,900 books, with thousands more waiting in the wings. The books on the website, www.kkvlibrary.com, are copyright free and can be downloaded too. The oldest in the collection, writes Daftuar, is a travelogue by Francois Bernier dated 1676 – Travels in Hindustan: The History of the Late Revolution of the Dominions of the Great Mogol. In Indian Pictures (1891), Rev. W. Urwick says the drive along the beach to the Capper House is the pleasantest in Madras. “Here one meets the sea breeze, appropriately called by the residents ‘the doctor’. Here we pass the most imposing of the public buildings of the city, in particular the University. It was strange to see on Sunday the punkas swinging during service in the churches.”

In reviews, we read a new anthology on the history of the Indian civilisation, a journalist’s account of Iraq’s long tryst with conflicts and wars, and an essay on Nehru and Patel and their stance on princely states. We also carry an essay on Hoshang Merchant, 76, celebrated queer poet and writer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Books of the week

The Indians: Histories of a Civilization (Aleph), edited by G.N. Devy, Tony Joseph and Ravi Korisettar, maps the journey of a land and its people across 12,000 years. The book is made up of more than a 100 chapters written by scholars and experts and arranged across seven sections. In her review, Uma Mahadevan-Dasgupta writes that the structure of the book itself points to the immense diversity of India. The first section discusses the evolution and first appearance of humans in the region, as well as the conditions of their lives including climate and migration. The second section discusses the emergence, living conditions including domestication of animals, and eventual decline of different phases. The third section looks at the fascinating mix of languages and philosophies in ancient India, including Buddhism, Jainism, Sanskrit and Pali. The fourth section is concerned with society and culture, sub-nationalities, and regions. The fifth section takes up the experience of colonialism in India; the sixth section focuses on social and political movements, and the final section reflects on aspects of life in India since Independence. “The book sets out to cover a vast terrain, and although its touch is light, it points the interested reader to greater depths,” says the reviewer.

Journalist Ghaith Abdul Ahad’s new book, A Stranger in Your Own City: Travels in the Middle East’s Long War (Penguin) is not an academic work of history. It’s an exploration through people’s stories on how millions of Iraqis, including Abdul-Ahad, became strangers in their own homeland. Abdul-Ahad first became a translator for the foreign journalists who were reporting the American invasion and then went on to become an award-winning journalist. The reviewer, Stanly Johny, writes that Abdul-Ahad witnessed critical historical moments, from the arrival of American troops in Baghdad to Saddam Hussein’s show trial. “He brings in different people from different segments of Iraqi society —from an insurgent commander to a Sunni jihadist and Shia militia leaders and Special Forces soldiers—to tell what went wrong in Iraq.” His people’s history reconstructs Iraq’s long association with conflicts and wars.

In his new book Dethroned (Juggernaut), John Zubrzycki examines the critical role of the 562 princely states in the transfer of power in 1947. That India narrowly averted being ‘Balkanised’ if these states opted for independence or joined Pakistan’s has more to do with Sardar Patel’s powers of persuasion than Jawaharlal Nehru’s charisma, he argues, but the remarkable feat also highlights their strengths and weaknesses — and the rivalry that existed between them. In an essay, he writes that when it came to the princely states, the two men were fundamentally in accord. “Yet their approach towards them differed greatly. “Had Nehru been put in charge of the States Department when it was formed in late June 1947, his visceral hatred of the princes would have sabotaged any hope of seeing a majority accede to India.

Patel, who took on the role of States Minister, employed a more diplomatic and pragmatic approach, appealing to the princes’ proud, glorious past, when their ancestors ‘had played highly patriotic roles in the defence of their family honour and the freedom of their land’. Working strategically, he cultivated close links with influential rulers who would then convince their fellow princes of the benefits of joining the Indian Union.”

Spotlight

“It is an indisputable fact that Hoshang Merchant has been crucial, critical and completely responsible for the idea and identity of modern queer Indian poet-writers,” says Joshua Muyiwa in an essay titled ‘76 years of India and Hoshang’. Devouring Hoshang’s poems and then his prose (The Man who would be Queen, My Sunset Marriage, Yaraana: Gay Writing from South Asia) “it was like being led by a wicked and witty guide and being introduced to queer writers from around the world and across time.” For Muyiwa, it wasn’t just the grand ones, “Hoshang has always had the generosity and gentleness to introduce us to even those hiding in the background.” Every conversation with Hoshang, he writes, is “mischievous and meaningful…in one phone-call, he can travel between ‘the shaky masculinity’ of pornography to the cleverness of Katherine ‘Kitty’ Oppenheimer who “gave good advice, which Oppenheimer did not take.”

Browser

Gautam Bhatia’s Unsealed Covers (Harper) provides a peek into the functioning of the Indian judiciary between 2014 and 2023. The past decade has seen courtroom battles over civil rights, national security, citizenship, the federal structure and so forth. He highlights both continuities and breaks with the past.

(Harper) provides a peek into the functioning of the Indian judiciary between 2014 and 2023. The past decade has seen courtroom battles over civil rights, national security, citizenship, the federal structure and so forth. He highlights both continuities and breaks with the past. The Nilgiri Hills: A Kaleidoscope of People, Culture and Nature , edited by Paul Hockings, brings together new articles from writers and scholars, ecologists and filmmakers, on a variety of subjects, from gathering of wild honey, Toda views of the British, the mythology of the Badagas, traditional healing systems of the Irulas to the music of the tribes, the unique climate and several ecosystems of the region.

, edited by Paul Hockings, brings together new articles from writers and scholars, ecologists and filmmakers, on a variety of subjects, from gathering of wild honey, Toda views of the British, the mythology of the Badagas, traditional healing systems of the Irulas to the music of the tribes, the unique climate and several ecosystems of the region. Longlisted for the Booker Prize, 2023, Jonathan Escoffery’s If I Survive You (4th Estate) is a book of interconnected stories about a family which flees to Miami when political violence erupts in their native Kingston. But they soon realise that they are not going to be warmly welcomed to America. As the family navigates issues of race, financial crisis and even a Hurricane, will they be able to stick together?

(4th Estate) is a book of interconnected stories about a family which flees to Miami when political violence erupts in their native Kingston. But they soon realise that they are not going to be warmly welcomed to America. As the family navigates issues of race, financial crisis and even a Hurricane, will they be able to stick together? Also on the Booker longlist of 13 books is Tan Twan Eng’s The House of Doors (Canongate) which is set in 1921 Penang under the shadow of Empire. In the lives of an English lawyer Robert Hamlyn and his wife Lesley, enters Somerset Maugham, who has been travelling the world searching for stories. Secrets are exchanged between the writer and Lesley, and soon a tragic true crime finds its way into Maugham’s fiction. Based on true events, Twan Eng, who has been shortlisted for the Booker before, writes a masterful novel of love, loss and betrayal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.