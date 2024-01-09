  • Vijay Gokhale’s Crosswinds: Nehru, Zhou and the Anglo-American Competition over China (Penguin) analyses how India formalised its China policy in the first decade after Independence amid competing American and British interests in the region. He looks at policy making in India during the time through four key events that shaped the Indo-Pacific order after the Second World War: the recognition to the newly established People’s Republic of China, the Geneva Conference in 1954 that was intended to end the Indo-China conflict, and the first two Taiwan strait crises in 1955 and 1958.
  • Food Journeys (Zubaan), edited by Dolly Kikon and Joel Rodrigues, gathers poets, artists, writers and researchers who explore the diverse food and eating habits of the Northeast, and its impact on lives and society. In her Introduction, Kikon writes that the book celebrates food – think fermented bamboo shoots and delectable pork curries and much more -- from the Northeast and showcases how “deeply entangled fellowships of communities informs food cultures in significant ways.”
  • A perfect New Year’s gift, Allie Esiri has edited A Poem for Every Day of the Year (Pan Macmillan), a collection of 366 poems, as 2024 is a leap year. There are familiar voices from T.S. Eliot and William Shakespeare, to Seamus Heaney and Carol Ann Duffy and many others. There’s an introductory note about the poet – and poem. January 9’s is George Herbert’s The Pulley, which narrates the story of god creating humans. God gives all of his gifts to man – strength, beauty, wisdom, honour, pleasure – except one: rest. “Let him be rich and weary, that at least,/If goodness lead him not, yet weariness/May toss him to my breast.”
  • Maria Just Maria (Harper Perennial) by Sandhya Mary, translated into English from the Malayalam by Jayasree Kalathil, tells the story of Maria who has stopped speaking by choice after her grandfather’s death. She is put into a mental hospital, where she begins to reconnect with reality, and in the process shares her life story: her birth in a Syrian Christian family and the influence of her grandfather on her life and why the loss seems impossible to bear.